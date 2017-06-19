NASCAR at Michigan results: Kyle Larson wins again, Dale Earnhardt Jr. cracks top 10

Kyle Larson held off Chase Elliott and a host of challengers after late restarts at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday to win his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. Larson, who started on the pole and had the fastest car in practice, led the most laps and was able to hold the lead throughout three restarts within the final 20 laps.

Larson won his first-career race here in 2016. Sunday's victory was only the third win of his career. We had him pegged as one of our contenders in our Michigan picks, with Joey Logano as our favorite. Logano took third Sunday.

Larson's three Cup victories have all come at 2-mile tracks, although there are some differences between racing at MIS and Fontana.

"Michigan and Fontana are very, very similar in shape and size, but the racing surface is way different," Larson said. "Fontana's rough and bumpy, and it's wore-out surface -- you have to really, really take care of your tires and move around, find different lanes that work. Here at Michigan, your tires don't wear out quite as bad, not nearly as bad, and your line doesn't move around a ton, but it's really fast, got a lot of grip.

"They're both a lot of fun."

Martin Truex Jr. battled Larson to take the first two stages after both drivers started the race from the front row. The No. 78 now has 10 mid-race stage victories this season, nobody else has more than four. Truex Jr. and Larson combined to lead nearly all the laps in Stages 1 and 2, only forfeiting the lead briefly during green-flag pit stops.

Ryan Sieg got loose late in the final stage and nearly took out Truex Jr., who was leading at the time. The No. 78 almost lost it as well but was able to right the ship as the caution flag came out.

Last week's winner Ryan Blaney brought out the caution with 10 laps to go, taking out both Danica Patrick and rookie Daniel Suarez. Patrick, who got into it with booing fans after finishing 16th at Pocono, sustained heavy damage but was able to make it out of the car OK.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a nice bounce-back day, notching a top-10 finish after a really tough race at Pocono last week. Earnhardt Jr. was hoping to get that elusive first win of the season on Sunday at a track where he already had two victories. The No. 88 will have a legitimate shot at a win in two weeks when the series returns to Daytona International Speedway, arguably his best track.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Kyle Larson (96 laps led) Chase Elliott Joey Logano Denny Hamlin (won Xfinity Series race on Saturday) Jamie McMurray Martin Truex Jr. (62 laps led) Kyle Busch (40 laps led) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth Kurt Busch Erik Jones Kevin Harvick Ryan Newman Brad Keselowski (2 laps led) Trevor Bayne AJ Allmendinger Darrell Wallace Jr. Ty Dillon Kasey Kahne Paul Menard Michael McDowell Daniel Suarez Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer Austin Dillon Matt DiBenedetto David Ragan Corey LaJoie Cole Whitt Landon Cassill Ryan Sieg Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt Chris Buescher Danica Patrick

2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Standings

POS DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND STARTS WIN 1 Kyle Larson 42 640 LEADER 15 2 2 Martin Truex Jr. 78 635 -5 15 2 3 Kyle Busch 18 510 -130 15 0 4 Kevin Harvick 4 508 -132 15 0 5 Chase Elliott 24 478 -162 15 0 6 Brad Keselowski 2 476 -164 15 2 7 Jamie McMurray 1 450 -190 15 0 8 Jimmie Johnson 48 449 -191 15 3 9 Denny Hamlin 11 430 -210 15 0 10 Joey Logano 22 398 -242 15 1 11 Matt Kenseth 20 398 -242 15 0 12 Clint Bowyer 14 391 -249 15 0 13 Ryan Blaney 21 376 -264 15 1 14 Kurt Busch 41 359 -281 15 1 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 354 -286 15 1 16 Erik Jones 77 346 -294 15 0

