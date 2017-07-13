NASCAR at New Hampshire: Live stream, TV schedule, starting lineup, standings, odds, race info
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will look to earn Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of the season on Sunday.
NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to add onto his series-leading three wins after a trip to Victory Lane last week at Kentucky as he starts on the pole Sunday. Kyle Larson recently lost the regular season points lead to Truex Jr. due to penalties for a rules violation at Kentucky and then lost the pole to the No. 78 days later after failing post-qualifying inspection. Truex Jr. and his 13 stage victories were already leading Jimmie Johnson in the playoff standings.
All eyes will be on the winless Joe Gibbs Racing team this weekend as drivers Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin have yet to earn a playoff-clinching win this season. All three will have a chance at New Hampshire, a track where each driver has won multiple times. Kenseth, the defending winner, has the most to prove with news coming out this week that Erik Jones is set to take his place in the No. 20 car next season.
Aric Almirola will be making his return to the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford on Sunday after sitting out two months due to an injury suffered at Kansas Speedway. In 11 starts this season, Almirola has two top fives and three top-10 finishes.
"After racing in the Monster Energy Series for five and a half years, it got to be routine, and I took it for granted," Almirola said. "When something gets taken away from you at a moment's notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level. The thrill of running 200 miles per hour in a stock car was something that I had honestly lost a little bit. After being out of the car for eight weeks, the passion is back, now more than ever."
Sunday's race is also set to feature a New England Patriots pace car driver for the fourth consecutive year with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leading the field to green. Wide receiver Julian Edelman did so in 2014 with defensive end Rob Ninkovich in 2014 and offensive lineman Matt Light in 2016.
"I enjoy NASCAR and love coming up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway whenever I get a chance," McDaniels said. "Driving the pace car to start the race is about as exciting as it gets. I know we have had players at the Patriots take a turn in the pace car, and I heard how much they enjoyed the experience. I look forward to my chance to do it. It will be fun to spend the day at the track."
Patriots All-Pro Tight End Rob Gronkowski also got in on the NASCAR action this season when he participated in the Daytona 500 festivities. Naturally, Gronk also found himself partying with Kurt Busch in Victory Lane.
Overton's 301 starting lineup
- Martin Truex Jr., #78
- Jimmie Johnson, #48
- Matt Kenseth, #20
- Jamie McMurray, #1
- Kasey Kahne, #5
- Erik Jones, #77
- Kyle Busch, #18
- Denny Hamlin, #11
- Kurt Busch, #41
- Brad Keselowski, #2
- Chase Elliott, #24
- Kevin Harvick, #4
- Joey Logano, #22
- Daniel Suarez, #19
- Ryan Blaney, #21
- Matt DiBenedetto, #32
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #17
- Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88
- Clint Bowyer, #14
- Michael McDowell, #95
- Aric Almirola, #43
- Chris Buescher, #37
- AJ Allmendinger, #47
- Ryan Newman, #32
- Ty Dillon, #13
- Austin Dillon, #3
- Trevor Bayne, #6
- Landon Cassill, #34
- Paul Menard, #27
- Danica Patrick, #10
- Corey LaJoie, #23
- David Ragan, #38
- Cole Whitt, #72
- Gray Gaulding, #55
- Reed Sorenson, #15
- Ryan Sieg, #83
- Jeffrey Earnhardt, #33
- Josh Bilicki, #51
- Kyle Larson, #42 (won pole but failed post-qualifying inspection)
Track Info
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Location: Loudon, NH
Track length: 1.058 miles
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Overton's 301
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 301 laps/318.46 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 75
Stage 2: Ends on lap 150
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 301
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton's 200
Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 4 p.m ET
Length: 200 laps/211.6 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Previous New Hampshire Motor Speedway winners
2016: Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth
2015: Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch
2014: Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski
2013: Matt Kenseth, Brian Vickers (retired)
2012: Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
709
LEADER
3
2.
Kyle Larson
42
675
-34
2
3.
Kyle Busch
18
609
-101
0
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
599
-111
1
5.
Chase Elliott
24
560
-150
0
6.
Jamie McMurray
1
545
-165
0
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
538
-172
0
8.
Brad Keselowski
2
536
-174
2
9.
Jimmie Johnson
48
519
-191
3
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
495
-215
0
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
478
-232
0
12.
Joey Logano
22
471
-239
1
13.
Ryan Blaney
21
462
-248
1
14.
Erik Jones
77
426
-284
0
15.
Kurt Busch
41
419
-291
1
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
418
-296
2
Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks
New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne
Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard
Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher
Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger
Michigan: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne
Bristol: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
Darlington: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth
Richmond: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne
*A win guarantees drivers entrance into the NASCAR playoffs
Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 9/2
- Kyle Busch 5/1
- Jimmie Johnson 6/1
- Brad Keselowski 6/1
- Kevin Harvick 7/1
- Kyle Larson 7/1
- Joey Logano 10/1
- Chase Elliott 14/1
- Denny Hamlin 20/1
- Ryan Blaney 20/1
- Matt Kenseth 25/1
- Clint Bowyer 33/1
- Kurt Busch 40/1
- Jamie McMurray 50/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1
- Erik Jones 66/1
- Austin Dillon 66/1
- Ryan Newman 66/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1
- Kasey Kahne 100/1
- Daniel Suarez 100/1
- Danica Patrick 500/1
-
