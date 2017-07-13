NASCAR at New Hampshire: Live stream, TV schedule, starting lineup, standings, odds, race info

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for races in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to add onto his series-leading three wins after a trip to Victory Lane last week at Kentucky as he starts on the pole Sunday. Kyle Larson recently lost the regular season points lead to Truex Jr. due to penalties for a rules violation at Kentucky and then lost the pole to the No. 78 days later after failing post-qualifying inspection. Truex Jr. and his 13 stage victories were already leading Jimmie Johnson in the playoff standings.



All eyes will be on the winless Joe Gibbs Racing team this weekend as drivers Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin have yet to earn a playoff-clinching win this season. All three will have a chance at New Hampshire, a track where each driver has won multiple times. Kenseth, the defending winner, has the most to prove with news coming out this week that Erik Jones is set to take his place in the No. 20 car next season.

Aric Almirola will be making his return to the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford on Sunday after sitting out two months due to an injury suffered at Kansas Speedway. In 11 starts this season, Almirola has two top fives and three top-10 finishes.

"After racing in the Monster Energy Series for five and a half years, it got to be routine, and I took it for granted," Almirola said. "When something gets taken away from you at a moment's notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level. The thrill of running 200 miles per hour in a stock car was something that I had honestly lost a little bit. After being out of the car for eight weeks, the passion is back, now more than ever."

Sunday's race is also set to feature a New England Patriots pace car driver for the fourth consecutive year with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leading the field to green. Wide receiver Julian Edelman did so in 2014 with defensive end Rob Ninkovich in 2014 and offensive lineman Matt Light in 2016.

"I enjoy NASCAR and love coming up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway whenever I get a chance," McDaniels said. "Driving the pace car to start the race is about as exciting as it gets. I know we have had players at the Patriots take a turn in the pace car, and I heard how much they enjoyed the experience. I look forward to my chance to do it. It will be fun to spend the day at the track."

Patriots All-Pro Tight End Rob Gronkowski also got in on the NASCAR action this season when he participated in the Daytona 500 festivities. Naturally, Gronk also found himself partying with Kurt Busch in Victory Lane.

Overton's 301 starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr., #78 Jimmie Johnson, #48 Matt Kenseth, #20 Jamie McMurray, #1 Kasey Kahne, #5 Erik Jones, #77 Kyle Busch, #18 Denny Hamlin, #11 Kurt Busch, #41 Brad Keselowski, #2 Chase Elliott, #24 Kevin Harvick, #4 Joey Logano, #22 Daniel Suarez, #19 Ryan Blaney, #21 Matt DiBenedetto, #32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #17 Dale Earnhardt Jr., #88 Clint Bowyer, #14 Michael McDowell, #95 Aric Almirola, #43 Chris Buescher, #37 AJ Allmendinger, #47 Ryan Newman, #32 Ty Dillon, #13 Austin Dillon, #3 Trevor Bayne, #6 Landon Cassill, #34 Paul Menard, #27 Danica Patrick, #10 Corey LaJoie, #23 David Ragan, #38 Cole Whitt, #72 Gray Gaulding, #55 Reed Sorenson, #15 Ryan Sieg, #83 Jeffrey Earnhardt, #33 Josh Bilicki, #51 Kyle Larson, #42 (won pole but failed post-qualifying inspection)

Track Info

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Location: Loudon, NH

Track length: 1.058 miles

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Overton's 301



Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 301 laps/318.46 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 75

Stage 2: Ends on lap 150

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 301

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton's 200

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 4 p.m ET

Length: 200 laps/211.6 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Previous New Hampshire Motor Speedway winners



2016: Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth

2015: Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch

2014: Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski

2013: Matt Kenseth, Brian Vickers (retired)

2012: Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 709 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 675 -34 2 3. Kyle Busch 18 609 -101 0 4. Kevin Harvick 4 599 -111 1 5. Chase Elliott 24 560 -150 0 6. Jamie McMurray 1 545 -165 0 7. Denny Hamlin 11 538 -172 0 8. Brad Keselowski 2 536 -174 2 9. Jimmie Johnson 48 519 -191 3 10. Clint Bowyer 14 495 -215 0 11. Matt Kenseth 20 478 -232 0 12. Joey Logano 22 471 -239 1 13. Ryan Blaney 21 462 -248 1 14. Erik Jones 77 426 -284 0 15. Kurt Busch 41 419 -291 1 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 418 -296 2

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne

Indianapolis: Kyle Busch, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard

Pocono: Hamlin, Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kahne, Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Hamlin, Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger

Michigan: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth, Kahne

Bristol: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

Darlington: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth

Richmond: Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr., Kahne

*A win guarantees drivers entrance into the NASCAR playoffs

