NASCAR at Pocono picks, predictions, odds: Kyle Busch fastest in final practice

Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Tricky Triangle? Here are our picks for Sunday's Pocono race.

Winner: Kyle Larson

Larson has a little extra motivation this week after Target announced it would be pulling its sponsorship of the No. 42 after the 2017 season. Here we have one of NASCAR's top drivers with something new to prove. Each and every time Larson has been challenged this season, he has risen to the occasion. His Chevrolet was second fastest in practice only to Kyle Busch. Larson also finished seventh at the Tricky Triangle in June after leading nine laps.

Contenders: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.

These guys have made picks pretty easy over the past few weeks. Truex Jr. has absolutely dominated the sport and is almost a lock to win at least a stage each and every week. The No. 78 had the seventh fastest car in practice, finished sixth here in June and won this race in 2015. As for Busch, well he looked really strong in the Truck Series race, winning both stages before crashing out. He also had the fastest car in final practice by a pretty decent margin. Busch dominated this race in June, leading 100 laps ahead of a ninth-place finish.

Wild Card: Denny Hamlin

This one was tough because there were so many good choices. Ryan Blaney is going for the season sweep but has struggled lately. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s two career wins at Pocono also make him a popular choice, but he didn't do anything in practice to prove that he's made the proper adjustments to punch his ticket to Victory Lane. That brings us to Hamlin, who clinched his spot in the NASCAR playoffs two weeks ago at New Hampshire. Hamlin has four career victories for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Tricky Triangle and has gotten hot at exactly the right time. Don't be surprised if the No. 11 takes the checkered flag yet again.

Odds to win the 2017 Overton's 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Kyle Busch 3/1

Martin Truex Jr. 9/2

Kevin Harvick 15/2

Kyle Larson 8/1

Chase Elliott 10/1

Jimmie Johnson 12/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Matt Kenseth 14/1

Ryan Blaney 20/1

Joey Logano 20/1

Erik Jones 28/1

Kurt Busch 33/1

Jamie McMurray 33/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1

Ryan Newman 55/1

Kasey Kahne 66/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

Overton's 400 entry list

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

TBA (No. 83 team)

Trevor Bayne

BOLD - denotes previous winners at Pocono Raceway

