NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Eldora Speedway: Drivers, TV schedule, live stream, radio, standings
Ty Dillon will be the lone Monster Energy Series representative for Wednesday night's Eldora Dirt Derby
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is set to have its biggest race of the year on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway in western Ohio. The half-mile dirt track is owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and has hosted a variety of popular drivers like Kyle Larson, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Austin Dillon, all of which won there. Ty Dillon will be the lone representative from NASCAR's top circuit this year.
Christopher Bell, who sits second in the Truck Series points, will be looking for his second Eldora Dirt Derby win after narrowly defeating Bobby Pierce by a 0.761 margin in 2015. Close races have been a theme lately at the track, with Bell losing to Larson last year by only 0.767 of a second.
"The trucks are hard to drive," Bell said when asked about whether or not he had an advantage. "I enjoy it because I have an advantage whenever I go there over the other guys. I call it the week of Eldora now because I've been able to run the Kings Royal before the truck race. The week of Eldora is my second favorite week of the year besides the Chili Bowl."
2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and current points leader Johnny Sauter has a win at Dover this season, but has never taken the checkered flag on the dirt track. In just four races at Eldora, Sauter has averaged an 18th place finish out of 25 drivers.
"Eldora is a little bit of a different situation for me," Sauter said. "I have fun at Eldora, it's a great atmosphere with a lot of good fans. My mindset there is to have fun. If we can stay out of trouble, we could be there in the end."
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby
Location: Eldora Speedway
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Time: 9:30pm E.T.
Length: 75 miles/150 laps
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 150
TV: FOX Business
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Eldora Dirt Derby entry list
- Korbin Forrister
- Brandon Hightower
- Max Johnston
- Christopher Bell
- Norm Benning
- John Hunter Nemecheck
- TBA (Jennifer Jo Cobb owner)
- Cody Coughlin
- Ryan Truex (brother to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr.)
- Noah Gragson
- Austin Cindric
- TBA (Bryan Hill owner)
- Johnny Sauter
- Justin Haley
- Ben Rhodes
- Chase Briscoe
- Kaz Grala
- Chris Windom
- JR Heffner
- Jeffrey Abbey
- Wendell Chavous
- Josh Reaume
- Harrison Burton
- Stewart Friesen
- TBA (Norm Benning owner)
- Bobby Pierce
- Ken Schrader
- Caleb Holman
- Justin Shipley
- JJ Yeley
- Matt Crafton
- Rico Abreu
- Grant Enfinger
- Ty Dillon (full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver)
*only 25 drivers will qualify for the race
2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Standings
|POS.
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|PTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Johnny Sauter
21
464
LEADER
1
2.
Christopher Bell
4
436
28
3
3.
Chase Briscoe
29
309
74
0
4.
Matt Crafton
88
375
89
0
5.
Ben Rhodes
27
330
134
0
6.
Grant Enfinger
98
316
148
0
7.
Ryan Truex
16
315
149
0
8.
John Hunter Nemecheck
8
306
158
2
9.
Noah Gragson
18
299
165
0
10.
Kaz Grala
33
266
198
1
