NASCAR champion Tony Stewart to return to racing this weekend

Tony Stewart will be back in sprint cars this weekend for events in Wisconsin and Iowa. On Friday, Stewart join the IRA 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin. Saturday Smoke plans to race at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa as part of the 360 sprint car division.

HOLY SMOKE!!! @TonyStewart has confirmed that he will be at Knoxville Raceway this Saturday Night to race in our 360 class! pic.twitter.com/J5t3qYWx6A — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) July 6, 2017

Last time Stewart raced a sprint car in Iowa, he broke his leg in August 2013, causing the three-time NASCAR champion to miss the rest of the season. However, he has seen mild success at Knoxville Raceway over the years.

The last time @TonyStewart

competed here was July 23, 2011 and he finished 12th in a 410 sprint car. pic.twitter.com/isdmKRNeca — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) July 6, 2017

Here is @TonyStewart at the 2008 Late Model Knoxville Nationals where he finished 9th after leading 7 laps. pic.twitter.com/spQrMRh5kx — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) July 6, 2017

NASCAR driver involvement in sprint cars has picked up over the years, with points leader Kyle Larson making a name for himself recently. Larson had a six-race winning streak snapped on Wednesday night when he finished 11th at Hagerstown Speedway. Kasey Kahne and Dave Blaney, father of playoff driver Ryan Blaney, participated in the event as well.

Although Stewart will be on the sprint track this weekend, his Stewart-Haas racing drivers will still be in action at Kentucky Speedway. Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch will be looking to add another 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win to their resumes while Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick seek a playoff-clinching first victory. Cole Custer will also be on the track for the team in the Xfinity Series.