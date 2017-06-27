NASCAR: Chase Elliott signs four-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2022. The 2016 Rookie of the Year's previous contract ran through 2018.

I am honored to call @TeamHendrick home for another 5 years. Thank you to all of those who make it go around every day, time to get to work! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 27, 2017

"It means the world to me to be a part of this organization and I couldn't be happier," Elliott said via a team press release. "I wouldn't want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward."

Hendrick Motorsports recruited Elliott, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, as a development driver in 2011 when he was a 15-year-old high school freshman. Elliott eventually replaced legendary driver Jeff Gordon in the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet in 2016. Elliott is currently sixth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into Daytona, where he won the pole in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report