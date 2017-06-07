NASCAR hands out suspensions for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe team members
NASCAR came down on both teams after tires rolled off both cars at Dover International Speedway
NASCAR has levied four-race suspensions against Kyle Busch's crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for an incident in which Busch's tire rolled off at Dover International Speedway. The suspension was also applied to the same positions on Chase Briscoe's team, as Briscoe also lost a tire at the Truck Series race in Dover. All of the parties will be eligible again on July 3, and will miss races at Pocono, Michigan, Sonoma and Daytona. They will return to race in Kentucky.
Busch's crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber failed to attach Busch's rear left wheel in time, which led to the wheel rolling off the car. On Briscoe's end, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert met the same fate with the front left wheel on Briscoe's truck. The suspension of four races is actually the minimum. NASCAR comes down tough on loose equipment, and per NASCAR's safety rule: 12.5.2.6.3.c — Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation, the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier are suspended for a minimum of four races, as motorsport.com's Lee Spencer reports.
As of now, Briscoe is sitting at fifth in the Truck Series standings, while Busch rests at fourth in the Sprint Cup Series. Pocono, Michigan, Sonoma and Daytona will be raced June 11, 18, 25 and July 1, respectively, and the teams will gain their chiefs back on July 3 before the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on July 8. It will be interesting to see how (if at all) the crew member shuffle will affect the standings as these races unfold.
