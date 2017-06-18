NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Michigan International Speedway: Starting lineup grid, start time, TV, live stream

Who wins on the fast track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday? The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup rolls on with the FireKeepers Casino 400 following a thrilling finish in Saturday's Xfinity Series Cup race. Denny Hamlin passed rookie William Byron on the last lap to win his second Xfinity Series race at MIS in the closest finish (0.012 seconds) in track history.

After an eventful weekend in Pocono, some drivers are looking to get back on track. One such driver is Kyle Busch, who continued his struggles at the Tricky Triangle last weekend. Busch is hoping to redeem himself at MIS, and he'll have to do so without his crew chief once again, who is serving the second of his four race suspension.

The 400-mile course will be hosting returning champion Joey Logano. Busch and Kevin Harvick are both seeking their first wins of the season in a season that's been dominated by young drivers. Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks to rebound from a tough week at Pocono as he also seeks his first win of the season and third at Michigan, while Jimmie Johnson will be starting from the last spot -- in his backup car -- after a practice crash.

Here's everything you need to watch the FireKeepers 400 on Sunday and our picks:

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 250 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 120

Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 200

TV: FS1/MRN

Stream: Fox Sports GO

Odds, picks

Kyle Larson takes the pole, and he's in the mix among our contenders, but we like another driver to take the checkered flag. Click here for our predictions and odds on the race.

Track info

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

Track Length: 2 miles

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings

POS DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND STARTS WINS 1 Martin Truex Jr 78 584 Leader 14 2 2 Kyle Larson 42 583 -1 14 1 3 Kevin Harvick 4 480 -104 14 0 4 Kyle Busch 18 463 -121 14 0 5 Brad Keselowski 2 454 -130 14 2 6 Chase Elliott 24 438 -146 14 0 7 Jimmie Johnson 48 421 -163 14 3 8 Jamie McMurray 1 418 -166 14 0 9 Denny Hamlin 11 386 -198 14 0 10 Clint Bowyer 14 369 -215 14 0 11 Joey Logano 22 362 -222 14 1 12 Ryan Blaney 21 360 -224 14 1 13 Matt Kenseth 20 359 -225 14 0 14 Kurt Busch 41 331 -253 14 1 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 17 325 -259 14 1 16 Ryan Newman 31 322 -262 14 1

Previous winners at MIchigan

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jimmie Johnson

2013: Greg Biffle

2012: Denny Hamlin

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Jamie McMurray Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowki Jimmie Johnson (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice) Erik Jones Kurt Busch Kasey Kahne Dale Earnhardt Jr. Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michael McDowell Danica Patrick Ty Dillon Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice) Darrell Wallace Jr. Trevor Bayne Matt Dibenedetto David Ragan Paul Menard Ryan Sieg Corey Lajoi Cole Whitt Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt Landon Cassill

Bold - Denotes previous winners at MIS