NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Michigan International Speedway: Starting lineup grid, start time, TV, live stream

Who wins on the fast track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday? The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup rolls on with the FireKeepers Casino 400 following a thrilling finish in Saturday's Xfinity Series Cup race. Denny Hamlin passed rookie William Byron on the last lap to win his second Xfinity Series race at MIS in the closest finish (0.012 seconds) in track history. 

After an eventful weekend in Pocono, some drivers are looking to get back on track. One such driver is Kyle Busch, who continued his struggles at the Tricky Triangle last weekend. Busch is hoping to redeem himself at MIS, and he'll have to do so without his crew chief once again, who is serving the second of his four race suspension.

The 400-mile course will be hosting returning champion Joey Logano. Busch and Kevin Harvick are both seeking their first wins of the season in a season that's been dominated by young drivers. Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks to rebound from a tough week at Pocono as he also seeks his first win of the season and third at Michigan, while Jimmie Johnson will be starting from the last spot -- in his backup car -- after a practice crash

Here's everything you need to watch the FireKeepers 400 on Sunday and our picks:

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 120
Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 200
TV: FS1/MRN
Stream: Fox Sports GO

Odds, picks

Kyle Larson takes the pole, and he's in the mix among our contenders, but we like another driver to take the checkered flag. Click here for our predictions and odds on the race.&nbsp;

Track info

Track: Michigan International Speedway
Location: Brooklyn, Michigan
Track Length: 2 miles

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings

POS DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND STARTS WINS
1 Martin Truex Jr 78 584 Leader 14 2
2 Kyle Larson 42 583 -1 14 1
3 Kevin Harvick 4 480 -104 14 0
4 Kyle Busch 18 463 -121 14 0
5 Brad Keselowski 2 454 -130 14 2
6 Chase Elliott 24 438 -146 14 0
7 Jimmie Johnson 48 421 -163 14 3
8 Jamie McMurray 1 418 -166 14 0
9 Denny Hamlin 11 386 -198 14 0
10 Clint Bowyer 14 369 -215 14 0
11 Joey Logano 22 362 -222 14 1
12 Ryan Blaney 21 360 -224 14 1
13 Matt Kenseth 20 359 -225 14 0
14 Kurt Busch 41 331 -253 14 1
15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 17 325 -259 14 1
16 Ryan Newman 31 322 -262 14 1

Previous winners at MIchigan

2016: Joey Logano
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Jimmie Johnson
2013: Greg Biffle
2012: Denny Hamlin

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Martin Truex Jr.
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Ryan Blaney
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Jamie McMurray
  9. Matt Kenseth
  10. Chase Elliott
  11. Kevin Harvick
  12. Brad Keselowki
  13. Jimmie Johnson (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice)
  14. Erik Jones
  15. Kurt Busch
  16. Kasey Kahne
  17. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  18. Austin Dillon
  19. Ryan Newman
  20. Daniel Suarez
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Danica Patrick
  24. Ty Dillon
  25. Chris Buescher
  26. AJ Allmendinger (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice)
  27. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  28. Trevor Bayne
  29. Matt Dibenedetto
  30. David Ragan
  31. Paul Menard
  32. Ryan Sieg
  33. Corey Lajoi
  34. Cole Whitt
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. Landon Cassill

Bold - Denotes previous winners at MIS

