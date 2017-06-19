NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Michigan: Starting lineup grid, start time, TV, live stream
Here's everything you need to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series' FireKeepers Casino 400
Who wins on the fast track at Michigan International Speedway? The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup rolls on with the FireKeepers Casino 400 following a thrilling finish in Saturday's Xfinity Series Cup race. Denny Hamlin passed rookie William Byron on the last lap to win his second Xfinity Series race at MIS in the closest finish (0.012 seconds) in track history.
After an eventful weekend in Pocono, some drivers are looking to get back on track. One such driver is Kyle Busch, who continued his struggles at the Tricky Triangle last weekend. Busch is hoping to redeem himself at MIS, and he'll have to do so without his crew chief once again, who is serving the second of his four race suspension.
The 400-mile course will be hosting returning champion Joey Logano. Busch and Kevin Harvick are both seeking their first wins of the season in a season that's been dominated by young drivers. Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks to rebound from a tough week at Pocono as he also seeks his first win of the season and third at Michigan, while Jimmie Johnson will be starting from the last spot -- in his backup car -- after a practice crash.
Here's everything you need to watch the FireKeepers 400 on Sunday and our picks:
How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400
Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 120
Final Stage: Scheduled for Lap 200
TV: FS1/MRN
Stream: Fox Sports GO
Odds, picks
Kyle Larson takes the pole, and he's in the mix among our contenders, but we like another driver to take the checkered flag. Click here for our predictions and odds on the race.
Track info
Track: Michigan International Speedway
Location: Brooklyn, Michigan
Track Length: 2 miles
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|STARTS
|WINS
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|78
|584
|Leader
|14
|2
|2
|Kyle Larson
|42
|583
|-1
|14
|1
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|480
|-104
|14
|0
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|463
|-121
|14
|0
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|454
|-130
|14
|2
|6
|Chase Elliott
|24
|438
|-146
|14
|0
|7
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|421
|-163
|14
|3
|8
|Jamie McMurray
|1
|418
|-166
|14
|0
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|386
|-198
|14
|0
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|369
|-215
|14
|0
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|362
|-222
|14
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|21
|360
|-224
|14
|1
|13
|Matt Kenseth
|20
|359
|-225
|14
|0
|14
|Kurt Busch
|41
|331
|-253
|14
|1
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|17
|325
|-259
|14
|1
|16
|Ryan Newman
|31
|322
|-262
|14
|1
Previous winners at MIchigan
2016: Joey Logano
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Jimmie Johnson
2013: Greg Biffle
2012: Denny Hamlin
FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup
- Kyle Larson
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Clint Bowyer
- Kyle Busch
- Denny Hamlin
- Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano
- Jamie McMurray
- Matt Kenseth
- Chase Elliott
- Kevin Harvick
- Brad Keselowki
- Jimmie Johnson (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice)
- Erik Jones
- Kurt Busch
- Kasey Kahne
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Austin Dillon
- Ryan Newman
- Daniel Suarez
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Michael McDowell
- Danica Patrick
- Ty Dillon
- Chris Buescher
- AJ Allmendinger (will start from rear after crashing in Saturday's practice)
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Trevor Bayne
- Matt Dibenedetto
- David Ragan
- Paul Menard
- Ryan Sieg
- Corey Lajoi
- Cole Whitt
- Reed Sorenson
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Landon Cassill
Bold - Denotes previous winners at MIS
