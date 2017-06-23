NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Sonoma: Standings, start time, TV schedule, stream

The NASCAR season rolls on this weekend with races from all three divisions. Headlining the weekend will be the Monster Energy Cup's Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma on Sunday. It is one of only two road courses that the Monster Energy Cup will be running over the year (Watkins Glenn being the other). The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series both have events over the weekend from Iowa Speedway. Coming off of a big FireKeepers 400 win at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson hopes to bring his momentum to the Sonoma track. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be participating in his last race at Sonoma, a track that he has enjoyed tremendous success on over the years. Last season, Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th, and in the years prior he saw seventh, third and 12th place finishes.

Sonoma is a 10-turn course, and the '350' moniker is actually derived from kilometers. The race is 218.9 miles long. It isn't known as a particularly fast track. Larson couldn't ask for a better follow-up course from a win, as he currently holds Sonoma's speed record for qualifying. Larson has been on a tear of late, but he faces stiff competition. Kurt Busch has a terrific history at Sonoma himself, and he will hope to continue that success come Sunday. As the new No. 1 driver in the Monster Cup standings, Larson will certainly have a target on his back heading into Sonoma with Martin Truex Jr. hot on his tail.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

Position Driver Car # Points Behind Starts Wins 1. Kyle Larson 42 640 -- 15 2 2. Martin Truex Jr. 78 635 5 15 2 3. Kyle Busch 18 510 130 15 0 4. Kevin Harvick 4 508 132 15 0 5. Chase Elliott 24 478 162 15 0 6. Brad Keselowski 2 476 164 15 2 7. Jamie McMurray 1 450 190 15 0 8. Jimmie Johnson 48 449 191 15 3 9. Denny Hamlin 11 430 210 15 0 10. Joey Logano 22 398 242 15 1 11. Matt Kenseth 20 398 242 15 0 12. Clint Bowyer 14 391 249 15 0 13. Ryan Blaney 21 376 264 15 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 359 281 15 1 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 354 286 15 1 16. Erik Jones 77 346 294 15 0

Track Info

Track: Sonoma Raceway

Location: Sonoma, California

Track Length: 2.52 miles



Previous winners at Sonoma Raceway

2016: Tony Stewart

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Carl Edwards

2013: Martin Truex Jr.

2012: Clint Bowyer



How to watch the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350

Location: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 110 laps/218.9 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 25

Stage 2: Ends on lap 50

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 110

TV: FS1/MRN

Live stream: Fox Sports GO

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250

TV: FS1/MRN

Live stream: Fox Sports GO

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M's 200 from Casey's General Store

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/175 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: FS1/MRN

Live stream: Fox Sports GO