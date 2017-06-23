NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Sonoma: Standings, start time, TV schedule, stream

All of the information you'll need to watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma

The NASCAR season rolls on this weekend with races from all three divisions. Headlining the weekend will be the Monster Energy Cup's Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma on Sunday. It is one of only two road courses that the Monster Energy Cup will be running over the year (Watkins Glenn being the other). The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series both have events over the weekend from Iowa Speedway. Coming off of a big FireKeepers 400 win at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson hopes to bring his momentum to the Sonoma track. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be participating in his last race at Sonoma, a track that he has enjoyed tremendous success on over the years. Last season, Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th, and in the years prior he saw seventh, third and 12th place finishes.

Sonoma is a 10-turn course, and the '350' moniker is actually derived from kilometers. The race is 218.9 miles long. It isn't known as a particularly fast track. Larson couldn't ask for a better follow-up course from a win, as he currently holds Sonoma's speed record for qualifying. Larson has been on a tear of late, but he faces stiff competition. Kurt Busch has a terrific history at Sonoma himself, and he will hope to continue that success come Sunday. As the new No. 1 driver in the Monster Cup standings, Larson will certainly have a target on his back heading into Sonoma with Martin Truex Jr. hot on his tail.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings

Position Driver Car # Points Behind Starts Wins

1.

Kyle Larson

42

640

--

15

2

2.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

635

5

15

2

3.

Kyle Busch

18

510

130

15

0

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

508

132

15

0

5.

Chase Elliott

24

478

162

15

0

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

476

164

15

2

7.

Jamie McMurray

1

450

190

15

0

8.

Jimmie Johnson

48

449

191

15

3

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

430

210

15

0

10.

Joey Logano

22

398

242

15

1

11.

Matt Kenseth

20

398

242

15

0

12.

Clint Bowyer

14

391

249

15

0

13.

Ryan Blaney

21

376

264

15

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

359

281

15

1

15.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

354

286

15

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

346

294

15

0

Track Info

Track: Sonoma Raceway
Location: Sonoma, California
Track Length: 2.52 miles

Previous winners at Sonoma Raceway

2016: Tony Stewart
2015: Kyle Busch
2014: Carl Edwards
2013: Martin Truex Jr.
2012: Clint Bowyer

How to watch the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350

Location: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California
Date: Sunday, June 25
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 110 laps/218.9 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 25
Stage 2: Ends on lap 50
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 110
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M's 200 from Casey's General Store

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/175 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories