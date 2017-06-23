NASCAR Monster Energy Cup at Sonoma: Standings, start time, TV schedule, stream
The NASCAR season rolls on this weekend with races from all three divisions. Headlining the weekend will be the Monster Energy Cup's Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma on Sunday. It is one of only two road courses that the Monster Energy Cup will be running over the year (Watkins Glenn being the other). The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series both have events over the weekend from Iowa Speedway. Coming off of a big FireKeepers 400 win at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson hopes to bring his momentum to the Sonoma track. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be participating in his last race at Sonoma, a track that he has enjoyed tremendous success on over the years. Last season, Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th, and in the years prior he saw seventh, third and 12th place finishes.
Sonoma is a 10-turn course, and the '350' moniker is actually derived from kilometers. The race is 218.9 miles long. It isn't known as a particularly fast track. Larson couldn't ask for a better follow-up course from a win, as he currently holds Sonoma's speed record for qualifying. Larson has been on a tear of late, but he faces stiff competition. Kurt Busch has a terrific history at Sonoma himself, and he will hope to continue that success come Sunday. As the new No. 1 driver in the Monster Cup standings, Larson will certainly have a target on his back heading into Sonoma with Martin Truex Jr. hot on his tail.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
1.
Kyle Larson
42
640
--
15
2
2.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
635
5
15
2
3.
Kyle Busch
18
510
130
15
0
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
508
132
15
0
5.
Chase Elliott
24
478
162
15
0
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
476
164
15
2
7.
Jamie McMurray
1
450
190
15
0
8.
Jimmie Johnson
48
449
191
15
3
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
430
210
15
0
10.
Joey Logano
22
398
242
15
1
11.
Matt Kenseth
20
398
242
15
0
12.
Clint Bowyer
14
391
249
15
0
13.
Ryan Blaney
21
376
264
15
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
359
281
15
1
15.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
354
286
15
1
16.
Erik Jones
77
346
294
15
0
Track Info
Track: Sonoma Raceway
Location: Sonoma, California
Track Length: 2.52 miles
Previous winners at Sonoma Raceway
2016: Tony Stewart
2015: Kyle Busch
2014: Carl Edwards
2013: Martin Truex Jr.
2012: Clint Bowyer
How to watch the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350
Location: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California
Date: Sunday, June 25
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 110 laps/218.9 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 25
Stage 2: Ends on lap 50
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 110
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series American Ethanol E15 250 from Enogen
Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 250 laps/218.75 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 250
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M's 200 from Casey's General Store
Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa
Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/175 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 60
Stage 2: Ends on lap 120
Stage 3: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: FS1/MRN
Live stream: Fox Sports GO
