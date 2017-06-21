NASCAR points leader Kyle Larson wins third race in as many days
After winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan, Larson dominates in sprint cars
Kyle Larson has been absolutely unstoppable recently, winning three races in three days. On Sunday, Larson won his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season at Michigan International Speedway only to head back to Victory Lane Monday when he won the Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Wayne County Speedway as part of Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.
The versatile driver was back for more on Tuesday, winning another Ohio Sprint Speedweek race. This time Larson edged out Carson Macedo and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu at Sharon Speedway.
Larson currently sits atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings and is locked into the playoffs. The No. 42 will be looking for a second straight win this weekend when the circuit heads to Sonoma Raceway, where Larson has an average starting position of fourth.
