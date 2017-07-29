NASCAR Truck Series: Christopher Bell wins Pocono after Kyle Busch crashes

Bell now leads the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in points and wins

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season. Bell took the lead with less than 10 laps to go after battling with John Hunter Nemecheck. Pole-starter Ben Rhodes finished second. 

Kyle Busch took Stage 1 over Christopher Bell after qualifying second. The No. 51 did it again in Stage 2, this time edging out Ryan Truex, brother of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. Busch now has six Camping World Truck Series wins, despite only running five races. Of course Busch's stage wins are simply for bragging rights, as he is not eligible to contend for the championship.

It looked as though Busch was going to dominate the final stage and take the checkered flag when Justin Haley put him into the wall, ending Busch's day. All was not lost for Busch, who gained a valuable feel for the track heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. His No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was second-fastest in final practice.

Busch has developed some questionable tendencies over the years, earning him the nickname 'Rowdy' including a scuffle earlier this season with fellow driver Joey Logano. While there are many that cheer for him, there were a handful of fans on Saturday happy to see younger drivers in the spotlight during the final stage.

Rowdy will go for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season on Sunday. Busch has never won at Pocono in his career at the highest level of racing.

Overton's 150 results

  1. Christopher Bell
  2. Ben Rhodes
  3. Ryan Truex
  4. John Hunter Nemecheck
  5. Johnny Sauter
  6. Matt Crafton
  7. Austin Cindric
  8. Cody Coughlin
  9. Chase Briscoe
  10. Justin Haley
  11. Austin Hill
  12. Stewart Friesen
  13. Grant Enfinger
  14. TJ Bell
  15. Justin Fontaine
  16. Austin Wayne Self
  17. Jordan Anderson
  18. Jennifer Jo Cobb
  19. Todd Peck
  20. Wendell Chavous
  21. Norm Benning
  22. Bryan Dauzat
  23. Kaz Grala
  24. Noah Gragson
  25. Kyle Busch
  26. Travis Kvapil
  27. Matt Mills
  28. Camden Murphy
  29. Joe Nemecheck
  30. Mike Senica

2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Christopher Bell

4

528

LEADER

4

2.

Johnny Sauter

21

510

18

1

3.

Chase Briscoe

29

470

58

0

4.

Matt Crafton

88

464

64

0

5.

John Hunter Nemechek

8

396

132

2

6.

Ben Rhodes

27

387

141

0

7.

Ryan Truex

16

386

142

0

8.

Grant Enfinger

98

382

146

0

9.

Noah Gragson

18

345

183

0

10.

Austin Cindric

19

324

204

0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

