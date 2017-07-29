NASCAR Truck Series: Christopher Bell wins Pocono after Kyle Busch crashes
Bell now leads the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in points and wins
Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the season. Bell took the lead with less than 10 laps to go after battling with John Hunter Nemecheck. Pole-starter Ben Rhodes finished second.
Kyle Busch took Stage 1 over Christopher Bell after qualifying second. The No. 51 did it again in Stage 2, this time edging out Ryan Truex, brother of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. Busch now has six Camping World Truck Series wins, despite only running five races. Of course Busch's stage wins are simply for bragging rights, as he is not eligible to contend for the championship.
It looked as though Busch was going to dominate the final stage and take the checkered flag when Justin Haley put him into the wall, ending Busch's day. All was not lost for Busch, who gained a valuable feel for the track heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. His No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was second-fastest in final practice.
Busch has developed some questionable tendencies over the years, earning him the nickname 'Rowdy' including a scuffle earlier this season with fellow driver Joey Logano. While there are many that cheer for him, there were a handful of fans on Saturday happy to see younger drivers in the spotlight during the final stage.
Rowdy will go for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season on Sunday. Busch has never won at Pocono in his career at the highest level of racing.
Overton's 150 results
- Christopher Bell
- Ben Rhodes
- Ryan Truex
- John Hunter Nemecheck
- Johnny Sauter
- Matt Crafton
- Austin Cindric
- Cody Coughlin
- Chase Briscoe
- Justin Haley
- Austin Hill
- Stewart Friesen
- Grant Enfinger
- TJ Bell
- Justin Fontaine
- Austin Wayne Self
- Jordan Anderson
- Jennifer Jo Cobb
- Todd Peck
- Wendell Chavous
- Norm Benning
- Bryan Dauzat
- Kaz Grala
- Noah Gragson
- Kyle Busch
- Travis Kvapil
- Matt Mills
- Camden Murphy
- Joe Nemecheck
- Mike Senica
2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Christopher Bell
4
528
LEADER
4
2.
Johnny Sauter
21
510
18
1
3.
Chase Briscoe
29
470
58
0
4.
Matt Crafton
88
464
64
0
5.
John Hunter Nemechek
8
396
132
2
6.
Ben Rhodes
27
387
141
0
7.
Ryan Truex
16
386
142
0
8.
Grant Enfinger
98
382
146
0
9.
Noah Gragson
18
345
183
0
10.
Austin Cindric
19
324
204
0
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400
Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
