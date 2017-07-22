NASCAR Xfinity Series results: William Byron wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

William Byron won his third NASCAR Xfinity race of the season on Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 9 battled a wheel vibration for roughly the last 20 laps but was able to hold off 2011 Brickyard winner Paul Menard and 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up Joey Logano for his first victory in his first race at the track.

Byron, 19, is the youngest driver to win at Indy. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2015 in addition to winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year award in 2016. With the win, the No. 9 driver is well on his way to a potential Xfinity Series championship this season.

Byron took Stage 1 over Kyle Busch. Pole-starter and NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Elliott Sadler won Stage 2 under caution after Justin Allgaier brought out the yellow. Allgaier appeared on his way to winning the stage, but a disastrous pit stop cost him playoff points and a finish at Indy.

"This is unacceptable from a race car driver at this level."



Another mistake for @J_Allgaier eliminates him from contention at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/e7ch6EjkfS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 22, 2017

Erik Jones took himself out of contention with a costly uncontrolled tire violation with 18 laps to go. Jones was in second place when he was forced to serve the pass-through penalty. At the very least, Jones accumulated valuable practice laps for Sunday's Brickyard 400.



Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 results

William Byron Paul Menard Joey Logano Elliott Sadler Cole Custer Ryan Reed Brennan Poole Daniel Hemric Brandon Jones Ty Dillon Matt Tifft Kyle Busch Brendan Gaughan Ryan Sieg JJ Yeley Ross Chastain Blake Koch Ben Kennedy Jeb Burton Dakoda Armstrong Garrett SMithley Harrison Rhodes Erik Jones Ray Black II Michael Annett Tommy Joe Martins Mario Gosselin Spencer Gallagher David Starr Joey Gase Jeremy Clements Chad Finchum BJ McLeod Mike Harmon Justin Allgaier Timmy Hill Tyler Reddick Reed Sorenson Morgan Shepherd Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Elliott Sadler 1 665 LEADER 0 2. William Byron 9 625 40 3 3. Justin Allgaier 7 532 133 1 4. Brennan Poole 48 473 192 0 5. Daniel Hemric 21 458 207 0 6. Cole Custer 00 435 230 0 7. Matt Tifft 19 414 251 0 8. Ryan Reed 16 408 257 1 9. Dakoda Armstrong 28 368 297 0 10. Michael Annett 5 367 298 0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400



Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App