Preakness 2017 odds, post positions: Always Dreaming the odds-on favorite

Always Dreaming is ready to run for history. The winner of the 2017 Kentucky Derby has made the trip to Pimlico Race Course for the 142nd Preakness Stakes. Always Dreaming's trainer, Todd Pletcher, has never won at the Maryland track in the second leg of the Triple Crown. In his way will be a host of contenders from the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago including Classic Empire, Gunnevera, Hence and Lookin at Lee. Always Dreaming has won the past four races he has run.

Here's how the field looks with the early odds from Bovada.

142nd Preakness Stakes post draw

Position, horse Odds 1. Multiplier 25/1 2. Cloud Computing 12/1 3. Hence 20/1 4. Always Dreaming 5/6 5. Classic Empire 3/1 6. Gunnevera 16/1 7. Term of Art 40/1 8. Senior Investment 40/1 9. Lookin At Lee 11/1 10. Conquest Mo Money 18/1

