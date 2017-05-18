Preakness 2017 picks: Expert doesn't like Always Dreaming's chances to win again
Although he has him in his exacta box, Hank Goldber has a new horse winning at Pimlico
Hank Goldberg is very pessimistic about Always Dreaming this Saturday at the Preakness Stakes. Always Dreaming, the odds-on favorite to win the race at 4/5, got a favorable draw out of the starting gate at post position 4, but Goldberg likes some of the new horses he will be competing against on Saturday.
"[Always Dreaming]'s always had it his way. He's coming off of two relatively easy races for him. He had a rail-speed bias on an off-track, which he loved, and he didn't have to sweat it that much," Goldberg said. "Now, he could have a little bit of adversity for the first time in his recent career because Conquest Mo Money is going to break on the lead. He's going to have his rival, Classic Empire, breaking right next to him."
One of the new horses Always Dreaming will face that Goldberg likes? Cloud Computing in post position 2.
"He's training off the charts. His trainer Chad Brown liked him a lot, but he had a rough trip in the [Wood Memorial], so he didn't run him in the Kentucky Derby, he trained him up for this race," Goldberg said.
For Goldberg's full exacta box, check out the video above.
For more pick for Saturday's Preakness Stakes, check out SportsLine.
-
Preakness post time, field, horses
Here's how you can watch and follow all of the action around the 142nd Preakness Stakes
-
Preakness 2017: Win, place, show picks
SportsLine's expert has nailed eight of the last 12 Preakness winners after rolling at the...
-
Preakness 2017 odds, post positions
Trainer Todd Pletcher will continue his pursuit of the elusive Triple Crown on Saturday in...
-
Expert picks Preakness winner
Jody Demling had Derby winner early and also knew which favorite wasn't true contender
-
Talladega starting lineup, race order
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned pole position on Saturday at qualifying
-
2017 Kentucky Derby: Big-money payouts
The $1 superfecta paid out more than $75,000
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre