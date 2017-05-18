Preakness 2017 picks: Expert doesn't like Always Dreaming's chances to win again

Hank Goldberg is very pessimistic about Always Dreaming this Saturday at the Preakness Stakes. Always Dreaming, the odds-on favorite to win the race at 4/5, got a favorable draw out of the starting gate at post position 4, but Goldberg likes some of the new horses he will be competing against on Saturday.

"[Always Dreaming]'s always had it his way. He's coming off of two relatively easy races for him. He had a rail-speed bias on an off-track, which he loved, and he didn't have to sweat it that much," Goldberg said. "Now, he could have a little bit of adversity for the first time in his recent career because Conquest Mo Money is going to break on the lead. He's going to have his rival, Classic Empire, breaking right next to him."

One of the new horses Always Dreaming will face that Goldberg likes? Cloud Computing in post position 2.

"He's training off the charts. His trainer Chad Brown liked him a lot, but he had a rough trip in the [Wood Memorial], so he didn't run him in the Kentucky Derby, he trained him up for this race," Goldberg said.

