Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't be forced to drive car with Eagles paint job

Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. avoided a personal hell of his due to a strange NFL rule.

The driver was slated to drive a car painted Philadelphia Eagles colors that was jointly sponsored by Axalta at the Pocono Raceway on June 11.

However, and stop me if you've heard this before, the NFL has a rule against the team's midnight green and black car appearing in the race, much to the relief of Earnhardt. Earnhardt wasn't thrilled about the idea, but was told by owner Rick Hendrick that he had to do it.

The Eagles and Axalta released statements that explained that NFL rules don't allow NFL teams to use team logos in the promotion of another sport.

"Having been reminded of the NFL's policy, we understand and respect their point of view," the Eagles said in the statement. "While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta."

Axalta was a bit less directly forgiving of the NFL in their statement, saying that they are "deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run."

Earnhardt likely won't have much to say on the matter, but he is presumably quietly breathing a sigh of relief behind Hendrick's back. He previously expressed concern about being "disowned" by Redskins fans for driving the car, a fear that he no longer has to hold.