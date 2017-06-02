Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't be forced to drive car with Eagles paint job
Dale Earnhardt Jr. staved off a bit of a scare, as NFL rules won't let him drive the midnight green car
Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. avoided a personal hell of his due to a strange NFL rule.
The driver was slated to drive a car painted Philadelphia Eagles colors that was jointly sponsored by Axalta at the Pocono Raceway on June 11.
However, and stop me if you've heard this before, the NFL has a rule against the team's midnight green and black car appearing in the race, much to the relief of Earnhardt. Earnhardt wasn't thrilled about the idea, but was told by owner Rick Hendrick that he had to do it.
The Eagles and Axalta released statements that explained that NFL rules don't allow NFL teams to use team logos in the promotion of another sport.
"Having been reminded of the NFL's policy, we understand and respect their point of view," the Eagles said in the statement. "While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta."
Axalta was a bit less directly forgiving of the NFL in their statement, saying that they are "deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run."
Earnhardt likely won't have much to say on the matter, but he is presumably quietly breathing a sigh of relief behind Hendrick's back. He previously expressed concern about being "disowned" by Redskins fans for driving the car, a fear that he no longer has to hold.
-
Fresno 12-year-old wins Spelling Bee
Ananya Vinay, 12, says she will share part of her cash with her brother and put some toward...
-
Baltimore chess champ's barbershop roots
Cahree Myrick defeated 249 other players across the country to claim the title
-
2017 Spelling Bee: Watch live, schedule
Everything you need to know to watch the finals of the 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling...
-
Tough Mudder X is flat-out insane
It's like regular Tough Mudder on caffeine pills
-
Tatum, Driver star in NASCAR heist caper
Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards and Joey Logano have cameos in new Steven Soderbergh's heist film
-
LOOK: The most misspelled words by state
Google has released each state's most misspelled words and ... seriously, Wisconsin?