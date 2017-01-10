Report: NASCAR star Carl Edwards won't race in 2017
The winner of 28 career races will shockingly leave the racing world
NASCAR star Carl Edwards, the winner of 28 career races, will not be competing in 2017.
According to a report from Fox Sports, Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests, and will not race at all this year.
Joe Gibbs Racing will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce that Daniel Suarez, the reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion, will replace Edwards as the driver of the team's No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota.
Edwards, 37, has 28 race victories, 22 poles, 124 top fives and 220 top 10s in 445 starts since his debut in the top series in 2004.
