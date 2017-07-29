Ryan Preece wins first career NASCAR Xfinity race in overtime at Iowa Speedway

Ryan Preece edged Kyle Benjamin for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in overtime on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. Benjamin nearly passed Preece on the final lap, but the No. 20 was able to hold on. The 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion, Preece, led 141 total laps, more than any other driver during the afternoon race.

His first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win! Ryan Preece wins at Iowa Speedway, presented by @USCellular! #USCellular250 pic.twitter.com/8sX5Hqs7Ps — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2017

"I'm at a loss for words," a teary-eyed Preece said on NBC Sports after the race. "This is what emotion feels like."

Preece was impressive early, leading all 60 laps in Stage 1 after starting on the pole. Justin Allgaier held off Preece by less than .2 seconds for the Stage 2 victory. Allgaier now has three stage victories this season which is good for second among Xfinity Series drivers.

Allgaier's questionable decision to stay out when just about everyone took a pit stop on lap 172 essentially took him out of contention. The No. 7 was leading at the time and was quickly passed after the restart despite leading 106 laps prior.

Oh boy! Justin Allgaier doesn't pit, and just about everybody else does!



Head to NBC for the restart! #NASCARonNBC #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/GJFuD8e5D7 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2017

With 22 laps to go, Allgaier eventually brought it into the pits but his bad luck continued. Just one lap after the four-tire stop, Sam Hornish Jr. crashed, bringing out the caution. Allgaier could have pit under yellow, putting himself in a better position to win, but instead went two laps down as a tough-luck loser.



Crash for Sam Hornish Jr.! Caution out just after Justin Allgaier pitted!



Head to NBC for the finish, or stream: https://t.co/wRbD4AwYEG pic.twitter.com/3qUEHjdQov — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2017

U.S. Cellular 250 results

Ryan Preece Kyle Benjamin Brian Scott Brennan Poole Cole Custer JJ Yeley Daniel Hemric Blake Koch William Byron Brandon Jones Brett Moffitt Elliott Sadler Brendan Gaughan Ryan Sieg Harrison Rhodes Ty Majeski Dakoda Armstrong Ross Chastain Matt Tifft Justin Allgaier Ryan Reed BJ McLeod Ben Kennedy Joey Gase Dylan Lupton David Starr Tommy Joe Martins Jeremy Clements Brandon Brown Ray Black II Mike Harmon Stan Mullis Michael Annett Sam Hornish Jr. Garrett Smithley Tyler Reddick Spencer Gallagher Morgan Shepherd Reed Sorenson Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Elliott Sadler 1 707 LEADER 0 2. William Byron 9 653 54 3 3. Justin Allgaier 7 564 143 1 4. Brennan Poole 48 518 189 0 5. Daniel Hemric 21 488 219 0 6. Cole Custer 00 474 233 0 7. Matt Tifft 19 436 271 0 8. Ryan Reed 16 424 283 1 9. Dakoda Armstrong 28 388 319 0 10. Blake Koch 11 374 333 0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App