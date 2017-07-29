Ryan Preece wins first career NASCAR Xfinity race in overtime at Iowa Speedway
Regular season standings leader Elliott Sadler finished 12th as he remains winless
Ryan Preece edged Kyle Benjamin for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in overtime on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. Benjamin nearly passed Preece on the final lap, but the No. 20 was able to hold on. The 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion, Preece, led 141 total laps, more than any other driver during the afternoon race.
"I'm at a loss for words," a teary-eyed Preece said on NBC Sports after the race. "This is what emotion feels like."
Preece was impressive early, leading all 60 laps in Stage 1 after starting on the pole. Justin Allgaier held off Preece by less than .2 seconds for the Stage 2 victory. Allgaier now has three stage victories this season which is good for second among Xfinity Series drivers.
Allgaier's questionable decision to stay out when just about everyone took a pit stop on lap 172 essentially took him out of contention. The No. 7 was leading at the time and was quickly passed after the restart despite leading 106 laps prior.
With 22 laps to go, Allgaier eventually brought it into the pits but his bad luck continued. Just one lap after the four-tire stop, Sam Hornish Jr. crashed, bringing out the caution. Allgaier could have pit under yellow, putting himself in a better position to win, but instead went two laps down as a tough-luck loser.
U.S. Cellular 250 results
- Ryan Preece
- Kyle Benjamin
- Brian Scott
- Brennan Poole
- Cole Custer
- JJ Yeley
- Daniel Hemric
- Blake Koch
- William Byron
- Brandon Jones
- Brett Moffitt
- Elliott Sadler
- Brendan Gaughan
- Ryan Sieg
- Harrison Rhodes
- Ty Majeski
- Dakoda Armstrong
- Ross Chastain
- Matt Tifft
- Justin Allgaier
- Ryan Reed
- BJ McLeod
- Ben Kennedy
- Joey Gase
- Dylan Lupton
- David Starr
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Jeremy Clements
- Brandon Brown
- Ray Black II
- Mike Harmon
- Stan Mullis
- Michael Annett
- Sam Hornish Jr.
- Garrett Smithley
- Tyler Reddick
- Spencer Gallagher
- Morgan Shepherd
- Reed Sorenson
- Jeff Green
2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Elliott Sadler
1
707
LEADER
0
2.
William Byron
9
653
54
3
3.
Justin Allgaier
7
564
143
1
4.
Brennan Poole
48
518
189
0
5.
Daniel Hemric
21
488
219
0
6.
Cole Custer
00
474
233
0
7.
Matt Tifft
19
436
271
0
8.
Ryan Reed
16
424
283
1
9.
Dakoda Armstrong
28
388
319
0
10.
Blake Koch
11
374
333
0
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400
Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
