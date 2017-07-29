Ryan Preece wins first career NASCAR Xfinity race in overtime at Iowa Speedway

Regular season standings leader Elliott Sadler finished 12th as he remains winless

Ryan Preece edged Kyle Benjamin for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in overtime on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. Benjamin nearly passed Preece on the final lap, but the No. 20 was able to hold on. The 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion, Preece, led 141 total laps, more than any other driver during the afternoon race.

"I'm at a loss for words," a teary-eyed Preece said on NBC Sports after the race. "This is what emotion feels like."

Preece was impressive early, leading all 60 laps in Stage 1 after starting on the pole. Justin Allgaier held off Preece by less than .2 seconds for the Stage 2 victory. Allgaier now has three stage victories this season which is good for second among Xfinity Series drivers.

Allgaier's questionable decision to stay out when just about everyone took a pit stop on lap 172 essentially took him out of contention. The No. 7 was leading at the time and was quickly passed after the restart despite leading 106 laps prior. 

With 22 laps to go, Allgaier eventually brought it into the pits but his bad luck continued. Just one lap after the four-tire stop, Sam Hornish Jr. crashed, bringing out the caution. Allgaier could have pit under yellow, putting himself in a better position to win, but instead went two laps down as a tough-luck loser.

U.S. Cellular 250 results

  1. Ryan Preece
  2. Kyle Benjamin
  3. Brian Scott
  4. Brennan Poole
  5. Cole Custer
  6. JJ Yeley
  7. Daniel Hemric
  8. Blake Koch
  9. William Byron
  10. Brandon Jones
  11. Brett Moffitt
  12. Elliott Sadler
  13. Brendan Gaughan
  14. Ryan Sieg
  15. Harrison Rhodes
  16. Ty Majeski
  17. Dakoda Armstrong
  18. Ross Chastain
  19. Matt Tifft
  20. Justin Allgaier
  21. Ryan Reed
  22. BJ McLeod
  23. Ben Kennedy
  24. Joey Gase
  25. Dylan Lupton
  26. David Starr
  27. Tommy Joe Martins
  28. Jeremy Clements
  29. Brandon Brown
  30. Ray Black II
  31. Mike Harmon
  32. Stan Mullis
  33. Michael Annett
  34. Sam Hornish Jr.
  35. Garrett Smithley
  36. Tyler Reddick
  37. Spencer Gallagher
  38. Morgan Shepherd
  39. Reed Sorenson
  40. Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Elliott Sadler

1

707

LEADER

0

2.

William Byron

9

653

54

3

3.

Justin Allgaier

7

564

143

1

4.

Brennan Poole

48

518

189

0

5.

Daniel Hemric

21

488

219

0

6.

Cole Custer

00

474

233

0

7.

Matt Tifft

19

436

271

0

8.

Ryan Reed

16

424

283

1

9.

Dakoda Armstrong

28

388

319

0

10.

Blake Koch

11

374

333

0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400

Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

