Syracuse hasn't yet proven it should be in the NCAA Tournament

Playing in the NCAA Tournament seems like a foregone conclusion for the Syracuse Orange, but this is a tough year to be in the ACC. Syracuse went 10-8 in conference and has an overall record of 18-13, which some say should be good enough to earn them a ticket to the big dance.

But Doug Gottlieb says otherwise. In this Hormel Hot Take, Gottlieb explains why Syracuse hasn’t yet done enough to convince the tournament committee, and why the Orange need a strong showing in the ACC tournament to cement their position.