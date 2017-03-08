Syracuse hasn't yet proven it should be in the NCAA Tournament
Syracuse needs a strong showing in the ACC tournament
Playing in the NCAA Tournament seems like a foregone conclusion for the Syracuse Orange, but this is a tough year to be in the ACC. Syracuse went 10-8 in conference and has an overall record of 18-13, which some say should be good enough to earn them a ticket to the big dance.
But Doug Gottlieb says otherwise. In this Hormel Hot Take, Gottlieb explains why Syracuse hasn’t yet done enough to convince the tournament committee, and why the Orange need a strong showing in the ACC tournament to cement their position.
Our Latest Stories
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 predicted matches
Match predictions, rumors and all the information you need heading into WrestleMania 33 in...
-
WWE SmackDown: Orton-Wyatt set for WM33
Orton will square off against Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship in Orlando, Florida
-
WWE Raw results: Taker chokeslams Reigns
Highlights and results from a thrilling edition of Monday Night Raw from Chicago
-
Rick Rude added to WWE Hall of Fame
Former WWE and WCW star "Ravishing" Rick Rude will be posthumously inducted by Ricky Steam...
-
WWE Fastlane results Goldberg wins title
Goldberg will take the universal title into WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar
-
Watch WWE Fastlane live, start time
What time does WWE Fastlane start? Here are the best ways to watch it streaming live tonig...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre