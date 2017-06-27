This music video reminds us just how different New Zealand's 1995 America's Cup win looked

New Zealand captured the America's Cup championship on Monday, defeating the United States' Team Oracle 7-1. And one of the side effects of the victory? It gives us reason to turn back the internet clock to a time when boats looked slightly different and the mustache wasn't an endangered species on the sea. We're talking about 1995, when the Kiwis won their first America's Cup.

Prepare yourself for mid-90s video awesomeness.

Despite the lack of facial follicles, the team let 'er rip Monday as the bubbly flowed immediately following the race.

YOU BEAUTY!!! Well deserved boys, bring her on home! @rickybray_ #proudnewzealanders A post shared by Shane Walker (@shanewalkerartworks) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

That's a team that worked so hard for #NewZealand . It's coming home! #NewZealandsCup #etnz A post shared by Emirates Team New Zealand (@emiratesteamnz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The celebrations weren't confined to Bermuda. There was also jubilation of the more pyrotechnic variety back home.

Proud #americascup 🎉#newzealandscup A post shared by Stephenson & Turner (@stephensonandturner) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

The America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup, and it clearly means the world to Kiwis. One thing we know for sure from looking at the reactions: New Zealand really knows how to throw a party.