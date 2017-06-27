This music video reminds us just how different New Zealand's 1995 America's Cup win looked
How awesome was 1995 though?
New Zealand captured the America's Cup championship on Monday, defeating the United States' Team Oracle 7-1. And one of the side effects of the victory? It gives us reason to turn back the internet clock to a time when boats looked slightly different and the mustache wasn't an endangered species on the sea. We're talking about 1995, when the Kiwis won their first America's Cup.
Prepare yourself for mid-90s video awesomeness.
Despite the lack of facial follicles, the team let 'er rip Monday as the bubbly flowed immediately following the race.
The celebrations weren't confined to Bermuda. There was also jubilation of the more pyrotechnic variety back home.
The America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup, and it clearly means the world to Kiwis. One thing we know for sure from looking at the reactions: New Zealand really knows how to throw a party.
