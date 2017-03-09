This week in WWE: WrestleMania 33 build is on as Strowman, Triple H are being wasted

With few surprises left unturned as we close in on the three weeks leading up to WrestleMania 33, this week was an important one for WWE as it spent took time to lock in the final feuds and angles ahead of Sunday, April 2.

From Goldberg’s 22-second squash win in the WWE universal championship match at Fastlane on Sunday through an intriguing (and creative) main event on NXT, it was a busy four nights of programming.

Let’s take a closer look at the week that was in WWE.

What they got right

1. (Under)Taking the Reigns: It’s hard not to be excited by a passing-of-the-torch feud like the one The Undertaker and Roman Reigns appeared headed towards following The Deadman’s walk-off chokeslam to close Raw. WrestleMania just isn’t the same without The Undertaker in a meaningful match, and adding Reigns -- at worst the company’s 1A in terms of priorities -- certainly makes it meaningful. For Reigns, it’s an opportunity at the ultimate rub. At 51, The Undertaker has so many matches of this type of magnitude and star power left, thus there’s really only one loser in this scenario, as you will see in a bit.

2. Brock, drop and roll: The story of Goldberg’s comeback at the age of 50 has been one that was carefully told by WWE, including the surprising swerve of his 86-second dismantling of Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. That continued Sunday with Goldberg making even shorter work of universal champion Kevin Owens. But Lesnar’s stunning F5 on Monday was exactly what their feud needed to begin a shifting in the balance of power entering their April 2 rematch. For as surprising as it has been to see Lesnar booked so weakly, his character is not one that can sustain that. With the smoke and mirrors behind us as Goldberg worked his way back into top-shelf shape, it’s time for more action and physicality between them.

3. Wyatt-Orton after all: Randy Orton’s clean victory over AJ Styles on Tuesday secured, for a second time, the WrestleMania title opportunity that Orton won at the Royal Rumble. Having it come against WWE champion Bray Wyatt in a singles match feels like the right call considering how (pun intended) fiery their feud has gotten. It’s also a nod to the kind of long-term storytelling that isn’t shown enough of these days in WWE. Not only has unpredictability and attention to detail been a constant since the feud began last August, WWE has committed to making it a priority, showcasing Wyatt and Orton in the main event of Survivor Series, No Mercy and the Royal Rumble.

4. Styles makes fights: If the initial reaction on social media is any indication, Shane McMahon wasn’t anyone’s first choice when it comes to fantasy booking WrestleMania feuds for Styles. Following an incredible debut year with the company in 2016, there wasn’t anyone more deserving to compete for the WWE’s top title on the biggest change. But credit the company, just the same, for how it has built Styles’ current program with Shane-o-Mac, which included a well-shot argument at Gorilla position immediately after SmackDown went off the air on Tuesday. The knowledge that Styles can seemingly make a four-star match with anyone certainly softens the blow in this case. And while I still wouldn’t prefer this feud, it has my attention.

5. Tour de Aries: The fact that he may already be the WWE’s best heel commentator quickly became a moot point this week when cruiserweight Austin Aries made his emphatic return to the ring after a broken eye socket. Teasing it for weeks through a series of running jokes about his “[highlight] package,” Aries’ actual return on Monday was no laughing matter as he absorbed the trash talk of Neville during an in-ring interview and responded with a powerful assault. Aries’ subsequent main event match against Tony Nese on 205 Live the next night was just as good, teasing just how good a WrestleMania program with Neville has the potential to be.

6. No! No! Yes? I can’t be the only one who picked up multiple references from SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan about a possible in-ring return during his argument The Miz on Talking Smack. Bryan cryptically mentioned how, “We’ll see in a year and a half,” (presumably whether he gets cleared) which has escalated the growing tease within WWE storylines that we may one day see Bryan in the ring again. How sincere to take them given the serious nature of the brain injuries which forced his retirement remains unclear.

Brock Lesnar finally got one up on Goldberg this Monday on Raw. WWE

Do better, WWE

1. Braun and done: Consider it a tough 48 hours of booking for Braun Strowman, who had enjoyed an incredibly strong build since his main roster debut in August 2015. Strowman suffered his first defeat in a singles match by pinfall on Sunday against Reigns at Fastlane. The next night on Raw, he retreated in the face of The Undertaker, just moments after passionately calling out Reigns. Whether his sidestep from the ring (and ultimately the angle) was out of fear or respect for Taker, it doesn’t fix the hole that has now been created in the story arc of his character. After briefly feuding with Reigns and proving he can hold his own, anything less entering WrestleMania is a step backwards.

2. Just Bayley: It’s not an easy conversation to have but the in-ring chemistry Raw women’s champion Bayley has with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks just isn’t at the level it needs to be for her current title reign to catch fire. The result has been a push that feels forced, making Monday’s development of a triple threat between the three at WrestleMania feel like the right call.

3. SmackDown women’s snafu: Whether the injury to Naomi is legit or storyline in the end, it still doesn’t excuse the recent botching in booking for the SmackDown women’s roster . While a multi-person WrestleMania match is understandable simply due to a lack of available real estate on the loaded card, there remains a decided lack of heat or anticipation either. Mickie James’ turn on champ Alexa Bliss was the right move in the storyline, it was far too telegraphed and loses its effectiveness now that so many women are involved.

4. Game over: You simply won’t find anyone happier with Triple H returning to Raw in an on-screen role like he has over the past month than me, especially considering his unexcused absence over the second half of 2016. But there has to be a more exciting way to build a feud with Seth Rollins than constantly yelling at him not to show up at WrestleMania. Maybe it’s just me.

Best of the week

Wrestler -- The Miz: This might feel like a bit of an upset considering The Miz never actually wrestled a match during an already chaotic week featuring a PPV and big moments from Goldberg and The Undertaker. But quite simply, no one stood taller than The Miz with the work he did on the microphone on Tuesday. While the performances of Maryse and Nikki Bella have outperformed expectations thus far in this co-ed feud, it’s the playing up of real-life backstage storylines between The Miz and John Cena that has made this red-hot. The Miz took matters to another level this week, particularly on Talking Smack, which has become must-see largely because of his efforts since it first debuted last summer.

Match -- Shinsuke Nakamura def. TJ Perkins (NXT): With apologies to the stiff and exciting spotfest between WWE cruiserweight champion Neville and Jack Gallagher on Sunday (or Neville’s Raw match with Rich Swann the next night), the NXT main event was one heck of a pleasant surprise. Not only did Nakamura and TJP perfectly implement chain wrestling and MMA-style grappling to help showcase their chemistry, the match itself was a reminder of how fresh and exciting NXT can be when a member of the main roster comes back for a brief refresher. It’s a practice rarely utilized of late by WWE and should become the norm given how special this match felt mixng two names from separate brands.

Show -- Monday Night Raw: Sandwiched between a disappointing Fastlane pay-per-view and a surprisingly pedestrian SmackDown Live, Raw featured high energy and surprise turns to properly escalate a number of storylines heading into WrestleMania. NXT and 205 Live were also strong.

Grade

Week of March 5: B+