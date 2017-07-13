Tour de France 2017: Yellow jersey results, start times, how to watch, channel, live stream
Everything you need to know about the Tour de France following Friday's Stage 13
The 2017 Tour de France is on the back half after Stage 13 of 21 on Friday. Here's everything you need to know so far.
Who has the yellow jersey?
Fabio Aru still holds the yellow jersey after his thrilling push on Thursday. Chris Froome, who had led since Stage 5, struggled on a vicious uphill during Stage 12 and saw yellow go to Aru. Aru has been a point of controversy after he pushed toward Froome's lead when Froome had a mechanical issue on his bike, which backfired on Sunday. On Thursday, however, Aru simply dominated. He was able to take over the yellow jersey through sheer force of will on the uphill climb.
Stage 13 didn't see a change in the top of the standings, though the middle and the bottom of the top 10 were shaken up. The key players were largely pace-setting throughout the race. Froome was steady throughout, content to let his Team Sky teammates carry him, especially fellow rider Mikel Landa (who finished fourth). Whereas Aru and Astana were simply maintaining their lead. Aru's comeback is more impressive considering his Astana Pro teammates are dropping out, including Dario Cataldo after a Stage 11 crash. Jakob Fuglsang also dropped out Friday due to a fractured wrist and elbow. In spite of this, Astana Pro remains confident, asserting that Froome is not as strong as he has been in the past.
Who won Friday's stage?
In an emotional race, it's only fitting that a Frenchman should win on Bastille Day. France's celebration of independence will turn into a celebration of Warren Barguil of Team Sunweb. Barguil took out the breakaway pair of Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa. It was an impressive display of patience by Barguil, who has likely been itching for a win since Stage 9 when he lost by less than a hair to Rigoberto Uran.
What about controversy?
Doping? Try elbowing. The most stunning development so far has been the disqualification of Peter Sagan, a top rider, for running Peter Cavendish off the road with a hockey-style elbow in Stage 4. Here's video of the offending elbow. On Sunday, meanwhile, second-place rider Fabio Aru raised eyebrows when he made a push toward the yellow jersey when Froome suffered a technical issue on his bike. Many other riders called it poor form on Aru's part.
.@arnaudemare s'impose après une chute de Cavendish / @arnaudemare wins the stage, Cavendish crashed #TDF2017@vittelpic.twitter.com/93HGr6XETq— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 4, 2017
Who else is in the mix for the yellow jersey?
Here are the most recent Yellow Jersey standings after Stage 13
1. Fabio Aru, Astana - 55h30'06"
2. Chris Froome, Team Sky - +0.06
3. Romain Bardet, AG2R La Mondiale - +0:25
4. Rigoberto Uran, Cannondale-Drapac - +0:35
5. Mikel Landa, Team Sky - +1:09
6. Daniel Martin, Quick-Step Floors - +1:32
7. Simon Yates, Orica-Scott - +2:04
8. Nairo Quintana, Movistar - +2:07
9. Louis Meintjes, UAE Team Emirates - +4:51
10. Alberto Contador, Trek-Segafredo - +5:22
How to watch remaining stages*
Times provided by NBC Sports
All events can be live-streamed on NBC Sports App
Stage 14: 181.5 km
Date: Saturday, July 15
Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Blagnac to Rodez
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 15: 189.5 km
Date: Sunday, July 16
Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Laissac-Sévérac l'Église to Le Puy-en-Velay
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 16: 165 km
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Live start time: 7:25 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isère
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 17: 183 km
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 6 a.m. EST
Profile: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 18: 179.5 km
Date: Thursday, July 20
Live start time: 6:40 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Briançon to Izoard
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 19: 222.5 km
Date: Friday, July 21
Live start time: 6:10 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 20: 22.5 km
Date: Saturday, July 22
Live start time: 7:40 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Marseille
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 21: 103 km
Date: Sunday, July 23
Live start time: 10:35 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 10:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Élysées
Channel: NBC Sports
*All start times are approximate
**Live start times can be viewed on NBC Sports Gold
