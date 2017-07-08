TUF 25 finale fight card, Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje start time, live stream

The Ultimate Fighter is reaching its finale, and Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje are set to headline the card from Las Vegas. Gaethje is putting his 17-0 record on the line against Johnson as an underdog by a slim margin. Other major card events include Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose and Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor. Despite Gaethje's impressive record, Johnson is seen to have the edge in most major categories, but with 82 percent of Gaethje's fights ending in KO/TKOs, the hope is that he can end the fight quickly enough for fatigue to not be an issue. It will also be Gaethje's first fight in UFC after making the jump from the now defunct World Series of Fighting.

Diakiese is yet to lose a fight in the UFC circuit, whereas Klose has had only one fight with UFC, a win by unanimous decision back in January. Diakiese is a heavy favorite in his fight. As for the main event matchup, this will not be Johnson's first time reaching The Ultimate Fighter finale. Back in 2010, he made it to the final fight before losing by unanimous decision to Jonathan Brookins. Since then, he has struggled to find his footing, but is looking to get his balance back on Friday against the tenacious Gaethje.

All odds are provided by OddsShark.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Michael Johnson (-170) Justin Gaethje (+140) Lightweight Jesse Taylor (-253) Dhiego Lima (+197) Welterweight Marc Diakiese (-333) Drakkar Klose (+250) Lightweight Jared Cannonier (-286) Nick Roehrick (+220) Light heavyweight Elias Theodorou (-196) Brad Tavares (+150) Middleweight Jordan Johnson (-303) Marcel Fortuna (+230) Light heavyweight

Fights will begin at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, and can be streamed at the Fox Sports app. The main event will begin at approximately 11 p.m. ET.