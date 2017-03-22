WATCH: Ad featuring Hulk Hogan makes fun of effectiveness of wrestling moves
Hogan's heroic attempt to catch pickpocket is ultimately, hilariously, ineffective
Talk about not protecting the business.
Hulk Hogan recently starred in a humorous commercial for a Dutch private insurance company, Centraal Beheer. The concept of the spot centers around the WWE Hall of Famer attempting a heroic rescue as a family on vacation are victims of a pickpocket. Hogan tries to subdue the criminal with an arsenal of professional wrestling moves.
After grabbing hold of the perpetrator, Hogan delivers a Tombstone piledriver (of all things), his signature atomic leg drop and more. Because the moves were directly borrowed from the world of sports entertainment (meaning they were fake), the pickpocket ultimately escaped unharmed. The commercial’s climax shows Hogan celebrating with the victims and a crowd of observers while standing on a pier by the ocean in Hogan’s home of Florida as the pickpocket scurried away with the purse.
The two-minute spot, part of Centraal Beheer’s “Just Call Us” campaign, debuted last month. It was filmed in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where Hogan lives.
Hogan, 63, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has kept a relatively low profile in the pro wrestling world since his 2015 firing by WWE when it was found that Hogan used racial slurs on a leaked sex tape years earlier.
Last November, Hogan ended a years-long feud with the website Gawker.com, which posted the tape, by settling for $31 million in damages. He had originally won a verdict for $140 million in a Florida court, claiming invasion of privacy, which led to the company’s bankruptcy.
Our Latest Stories
-
WWE this week: Rough WrestleMania build
WrestleMania 33 is just over a week away, but WWE has struggled to ignite fans with uneven...
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 card, matches
Match predictions, rumors and all the information you need heading into WrestleMania 33 in...
-
Gronk gets rowdy with buds at WWE show
Rob Gronkowski has to compete in WWE one day, right? Right?!
-
SmackDown results: New tag team champs
New tag team champions were crowned, and Shane McMahon closed the show strong
-
WWE Raw results: Reigns spears Taker
WWE's booking nearly grinded to a halt with just two weeks to go until WrestleMania 33
-
This week in WWE: Older stars deliver
Seth Rollins and AJ Styles also stood out from a solid week of WWE television
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre