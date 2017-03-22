WATCH: Ad featuring Hulk Hogan makes fun of effectiveness of wrestling moves

Talk about not protecting the business.

Hulk Hogan recently starred in a humorous commercial for a Dutch private insurance company, Centraal Beheer. The concept of the spot centers around the WWE Hall of Famer attempting a heroic rescue as a family on vacation are victims of a pickpocket. Hogan tries to subdue the criminal with an arsenal of professional wrestling moves.

After grabbing hold of the perpetrator, Hogan delivers a Tombstone piledriver (of all things), his signature atomic leg drop and more. Because the moves were directly borrowed from the world of sports entertainment (meaning they were fake), the pickpocket ultimately escaped unharmed. The commercial’s climax shows Hogan celebrating with the victims and a crowd of observers while standing on a pier by the ocean in Hogan’s home of Florida as the pickpocket scurried away with the purse.

The two-minute spot, part of Centraal Beheer’s “Just Call Us” campaign, debuted last month. It was filmed in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where Hogan lives.

Hogan, 63, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has kept a relatively low profile in the pro wrestling world since his 2015 firing by WWE when it was found that Hogan used racial slurs on a leaked sex tape years earlier.

Last November, Hogan ended a years-long feud with the website Gawker.com, which posted the tape, by settling for $31 million in damages. He had originally won a verdict for $140 million in a Florida court, claiming invasion of privacy, which led to the company’s bankruptcy.