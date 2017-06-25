WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick collide early in NASCAR race at Sonoma

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick suffered an early setback at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday when the No. 88 got loose early in Stage 1, bringing out the caution. Kyle Larson was also involved.

Both Earnhardt Jr. and Patrick restarted from the back of the pack after heading to the pits to repair damage from the crash. Larson was able to drive on without issue. The No. 88 started the race from the 10th position while Patrick started sixth, the third-best start of her career.

Junior was one of our wild card picks for this week with Kyle Busch as our winner.