WATCH: Danica Patrick spun out by boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Sonoma

2017 Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost control of his No. 17 car, spinning out girlfriend Danica Patrick in the middle of Stage 2 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. The wreck ended Stenhouse Jr.'s day, while Patrick continued on. Stenhouse Jr. started the race 22nd while Patrick began sixth, which was good for the third-best start of her career.

It was the second bad-luck caution Patrick was involved in, the first during Stage 1 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun out in a yellow involving both the No. 10 and points leader Kyle Larson.