WATCH: Danica Patrick spun out by boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Sonoma
Stenhouse done for the day; Patrick finished 17th
2017 Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost control of his No. 17 car, spinning out girlfriend Danica Patrick in the middle of Stage 2 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. The wreck ended Stenhouse Jr.'s day, while Patrick continued on. Stenhouse Jr. started the race 22nd while Patrick began sixth, which was good for the third-best start of her career.
It was the second bad-luck caution Patrick was involved in, the first during Stage 1 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun out in a yellow involving both the No. 10 and points leader Kyle Larson.
