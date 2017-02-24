Watch Daytona 500 2017: Live stream, date, start time, channel, schedule

The 59th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, marking the official start of NASCAR’s season.

Chase Elliott earned his second straight Daytona 500 pole with a qualifying lap of 192.872 miles per hour, but the biggest storyline surrounds Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. missed the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.

Here’s how to watch the Great American Race on Sunday.

How to Watch

What: 2017 Daytona 500

Where: Daytona International Speedway - Daytona Beach, Florida

When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FOX Sports Go

Mobile, connected devices: FOX Sports Go app, Sling TV