Watch Daytona 500 2017: Live stream, date, start time, schedule, channel
Find out how to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, including live streaming options on mobile
UPDATE: Follow our live blog HERE for race updates.
The 59th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, marking the official start of NASCAR’s season.
Chase Elliott earned his second straight Daytona 500 pole with a qualifying lap of 192.872 miles per hour, but the biggest storyline surrounds Dale Earnhardt Jr.
In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. missed the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.
Here’s how to watch the Great American Race on Sunday.
How to watch Daytona 500
Location: Daytona International Speedway - Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Sunday, Feb. 26
Time: 2 p.m. ET (Coverage begins at 1 p.m.)
TV: FOX
Online: FOX Sports Go
Mobile, connected devices: FOX Sports Go app, Sling TV
Daytona 500 schedule
Saturday, Feb. 18 -- Practice begins (FS1)
Sunday, Feb. 19 -- Qualifying (FS1)
Thursday, Feb. 23 -- Practice (FS1)
Friday, Feb. 24 -- Practice (FS1)
Saturday, Feb. 25 -- Happy Hour practice round (FS1)
Sunday, Feb. 26 -- Daytona 500 coverage begins (1 p.m., FOX)
Our Latest Stories
-
Daytona 500 results: Live blog, updates
The Great American Race is set to kick off NASCAR's season. Follow along with all the action...
-
Daytona 500 lineup, pole position, odds
The Great American Race is set to kick off on Sunday in Daytona, beginning NASCAR's 2017 s...
-
Complete list of Daytona 500 winners
Daytona International Speedway is gearing up for its 2017 winner to be named Sunday
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 predicted matches
Match predictions, rumors and all the information you need heading into WrestleMania 33 in...
-
The Rock calls CM Punk after WWE Raw
It was a surreal moment for many WWE fans in Los Angeles on Monday night
-
Ex-WWE champion Ivan Koloff dies at 74
Most famous for ending Sammartino's first title reign, Koloff was a marquee villain
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre