Watch Daytona 500 2017: Live stream, date, start time, schedule, channel

Find out how to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, including live streaming options on mobile

UPDATE:  Follow our live blog HERE for race updates.

The 59th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, marking the official start of NASCAR’s season. 

Chase Elliott earned his second straight Daytona 500 pole with a qualifying lap of 192.872 miles per hour, but the biggest storyline surrounds Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In his first race since last June, Earnhardt Jr. is set to begin the race on the front row next to Elliott. Earnhardt Jr. missed the entire second half of the racing season while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Although he’s won Daytona twice, he’s never won the overall points championship. Earnhardt Jr. is the favorite to claim his third Daytona win, followed closely by Brad Keselowski.

Here’s how to watch the Great American Race on Sunday.

How to watch Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway - Daytona Beach, Florida
Date: Sunday, Feb. 26
Time: 2 p.m. ET (Coverage begins at 1 p.m.)
TV: FOX
Online: FOX Sports Go
Mobile, connected devices: FOX Sports Go app, Sling TV

Daytona 500 schedule

Saturday, Feb. 18 -- Practice begins (FS1)
Sunday, Feb. 19 -- Qualifying (FS1)
Thursday, Feb. 23 -- Practice (FS1)
Friday, Feb. 24 -- Practice (FS1)
Saturday, Feb. 25 -- Happy Hour practice round (FS1)
Sunday, Feb. 26 -- Daytona 500 coverage begins (1 p.m., FOX)

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories