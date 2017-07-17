WATCH: Denny Hamlin shreds his tires to the rims in epic burnout after NASCAR win
Eat your hearts out Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, this is how you ruin a car
Denny Hamlin won his first race of the season on Sunday, and you could say he was feeling himself. Instead of doing the traditional celebration of a few measly donuts, Hamlin ground his tires to the metal in the most spectacular burnout of the season. He shredded his tires so thoroughly that the sound of metal could be heard as his rims skidded across the track.
The burnout has to be in the discussion for greatest burnouts ever, although Hamlin's pit crew might have a different account of just how awesome it was.
If you listen closely, you can literally hear Hamlin's car crying.
