WATCH: Fans dressed as Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior hold full match in WrestleMania crowd
It was truly a sight to behold ... take a look
ORLANDO, Fla. -- WrestleMania 33 is going to be wild with plenty of amazing matches in the ring, but before the show even began Sunday, an epic and historic match went down in the crowd.
Two fans dressed as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Ultimate Warrior went at it -- with a referee -- right in the crowd. They were soon joined by someone who appeared dressed as Kalisto and finally a fan dressed as Ric Flair, who locked in his famous Figure-Four Leg Lock to win the match.
Check it out in the video player above and watch it in all its glory.
Stay with CBS Sports for complete coverage of WrestleMania 33 throughout the day Sunday and stick with us for WWE content going forward at our new home -- CBSSports.com/WWE/.
