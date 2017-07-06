WATCH: Giant rogue umbrella tries to take out the peloton at Tour de France
Somewhere in France, a person has one less umbrella than they had to start the day
Biking across all of France is difficult. Biking across all of France while being attacked by Unidentified Flying Parasols is almost impossible. Tour riders were disrupted during Stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday when a rogue umbrella flew onto the track. No riders crashed, but all of them were incredibly confused. A highlight of the clip is the leader of the peleton looking back, clearly thinking "wait... was that really an umbrella?"
Also the announcers are so excited about the chaos they can barely contain themselves.
That umbrella is gigantic too. Hopefully the owner was able to disappear into the crowd after letting it go. Twitter had some fun at the umbrella's expense, and after the excitement Tour officials might consider adding ridiculous obstacles just to see what happens.
-
Johnson vs. Gaethje heads TUF 25 finale
Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje square off in the headliner of The Ultimate Fighter fin...
-
NASCAR at Kentucky picks, odds, lineup
Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have combined for five wins in just six races at Kentucky
-
UFC 213 How to watch, live stream, odds
Everything you need to know to watch UFC 213 on Saturday
-
Logano prank calls NASCAR radio again
Logano had a bit of fun with SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio on Thursday
-
NASCAR champ Stewart racing this weekend
Stewart will be competing in sprint car races on both Friday and Saturday
-
Man turns off gravity for awesome jump
5-foot 9-inch Dexton Crutchfield has some serious hops, and even he isn't sure how high he's...
Add a Comment