WATCH: Giant rogue umbrella tries to take out the peloton at Tour de France

Biking across all of France is difficult. Biking across all of France while being attacked by Unidentified Flying Parasols is almost impossible. Tour riders were disrupted during Stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday when a rogue umbrella flew onto the track. No riders crashed, but all of them were incredibly confused. A highlight of the clip is the leader of the peleton looking back, clearly thinking "wait... was that really an umbrella?"

Also the announcers are so excited about the chaos they can barely contain themselves.

That umbrella is gigantic too. Hopefully the owner was able to disappear into the crowd after letting it go. Twitter had some fun at the umbrella's expense, and after the excitement Tour officials might consider adding ridiculous obstacles just to see what happens.

No one expects a flying umbrella #TDF2017 #SBSTDF ☂️ — Kat Seelig (@_Almost_) July 6, 2017

Hold the front page. #TourdeFrance riders attacked by errant giant parasol! I kid you not. — Steven Dale (@sgd_99) July 6, 2017