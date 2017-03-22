WATCH: Gronk gets rowdy in crowd at WWE 'SmackDown' show Tuesday

If Rob Gronkowski steps into a WWE ring one day, let’s just say no one will truly be surprised. Gronk and WWE is a match made in squared circle heaven.

The New England Patriots tight end is often present at WWE shows, more frequently now that his buddy Mojo Rawley has climbed his way up to the main roster.

Gronk made his presence known Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut with WWE panning to the touchdown-catching machine, who was having a grand ol’ time in the crowd getting mauled by his friends and putting his buddy in a fake headlock.

Last October, Rawley said he has spoken with Gronk on many occasions about the behemoth stepping in the ring one day. Rawley, a former collegiate defensive lineman who tired out in the NFL with the Packers and Cardinals, is a friend of the Gronkowski family and an up-and-coming star with WWE.

Gronk in WWE was once though to be a pipe dream, and the tight end’s vast injury history makes him stepping in the ring a complete impossibility at this time -- particularly while playing for the Patriots and being coached by Bill Belichick. But could it happen if he leaves New England or when he eventually retires from the NFL? I would bet on it.