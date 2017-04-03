WATCH: Hardy Boyz make surprise return at WrestleMania 33, win WWE tag team titles
Things got crazy in Orlando with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy joining in
Just before the Raw Tag Team Championship match on Sunday at WrestleMania, it figured to be a wild one when The New Day interrupted things. With Luke Gallow and Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Sheamus and Cesaro waiting to get the triple threat ladder match going, was it about to become a four-team match?
Yep, but nobody expected what was next.
The New Day weren’t going to fight, but a legendary tag-team duo that knows a thing or two about ladders was.
That’s right, the Hardy Boyz. Who thought we would ever see this?
And in a stunning turn of events, they won and became seven-time tag team champs. Never change, WWE. Unbelievable.
