WATCH: Hardy Boyz make surprise return at WrestleMania 33, win WWE tag titles

Just before the Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match on Sunday at WrestleMania 33, event hosts The New Day interrupted things with a special announcement for the WWE Universe. With Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro waiting to get the triple threat match going, suddenly they learned about a massive change. It was going to be a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Still nobody expected what came next.

The New Day weren’t going to fight, but a legendary tag-team duo that knows a thing or two about ladders.

That’s right, the Hardy Boyz. Who thought we would ever see this?

HARDYZ!!!!!! This. Is. Awesome. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) April 3, 2017

And in a stunning turn of events, they won and became seven-time tag team champs. Never change, WWE. Unbelievable.