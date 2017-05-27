Watch Indy 500 live stream: Schedule, starting grid, start time, lineup, odds

Sunday is the unofficial biggest day in auto racing. All three of the world's major circuits will be on the track for Memorial Day weekend in the United States with the Monaco Grand Prix, Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte and, of course, the Indianapolis 500.

After a scary scene at the qualifying last week with Sebastien Bourdais suffering a broken pelvis and right hip, Sunday's race is still shaping up to be a great one. Bourdais was pacing to take the pole, but after the terrifying wreck, that honor goes to Scott Dixon, who will start from the pole position for the third time in his career.

Here's how the starting grid for Sunday's race shakes out with odds from Sportsbook.ag. Note: Some racers do not have odds provided.

Row 1 Scott Dixon (+600) 2. Ed Carpenter (+800) 3. Alexander Rossi (+2000) Row 2 4. Takuma Sato (+2200) 5. Fernando Alonso (+600) 6. JR Hillebrand (+2200) Row 3 7. Tony Kanaan (+900) 8. Marco Andretti (+900) 9. Will Power (+850) Row 4 10. Ryan Hunter-Reay (+900) 11. Ed Jones (+4000) 12. Oriol Servia (+9000) Row 5 13. Mikhail Aleshin (+5000) 14. Graham Rahal (+3000) 15. Max Chilton (+6500) Row 6 16. Charlie Kimball (+3000) 17. James Hinchcliffe (+1500) 18. Juan Pablo Montoya (+900) Row 7 19. Helio Castroneves (+850) 20. Jay Howard 21. Sage Karam (+6000) Row 8 22. Josef Newgarden (+1000) 23. Simon Pagenaud (+1200) 24. Carlos Munoz (+2000) Row 9 25. Gabby Chaves 26. Conor Daly 27. Jack Harvey (+6000) Row 10 28. Pippa Mann 29. Spencer Pigot 30. Buddy Lazier Row 11 31. Sebastian Saavedra 32. Zach Veach 33. James Davison

Race time is tentatively set for 12:19 p.m. ET from Indianapolis on Sunday with a full lineup of activities before the race begins, which you can view here. Gates open at 7 a.m. ET.

Dixon is the betting favorite from pole position at +600, but Alonso is right there with him despite starting on Row 2 from the fifth position. For full Indy 500 picks for Sunday, head to SportsLine.com.

TV coverage is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET on ABC with the national anthem slated for noon. You can watch the action through your local cable provider on TV or you can stream the race through the WatchESPN app or WatchESPN.com.