WATCH: Keselowski, Busch tangle early at NASCAR XFINITY Series race in Michigan
Brad Keselowski sends Kyle Busch into a spin during Lap 1 but Busch re-enters the race
Brad Keselowski got into it with Kyle Busch just seconds after the green flag marked the beginning of the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 18 led the field and was immediately sent into the infield as Keselowski came into contact with the back-right side of Busch's Toyota.
Busch remains in the race and will attempt to work his way up towards the front of the field after sustaining damage.
