WATCH: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. involved in fiery wreck at NASCAR Brickyard 400
Both drivers emerged from the wreck OK
Kyle Busch's winless streak will continue after he collided with Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Each driver committed to racing each other hard on the Lap 111 restart, causing the No. 78 to bobble under the No. 18, which sent both cars spinning into Turn 1. Busch and Truex Jr. were running in the top spots at the time.
Busch edged out Truex Jr. in both Stage 1 and 2, earning valuable playoff points. The No. 18 started on the pole and was going for its third consecutive victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Busch has yet to clinch a playoff spot.
Both drivers emerged from the wreck OK.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also knocked out of the race after losing his radiator. It was Junior's final race at Indy.
-
NASCAR playoff picture heading to Pocono
12 drivers have already secured their chances at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title
-
Earnhardt Jr to join NBC broadcast booth
The racing superstar is completing his final circuit as a full-time racer
-
Phelps vs. Shark fails to deliver
People expected a live shark to at least be involved somehow
-
Kahne wins wreck-filled Brickyard 400
17 drivers crashed out during Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-
Dale Jr out of Brickyard 400 early
Earnhardt Jr. will have a chance to rebound next week at Pocono
-
England's Froome wins 4th Tour de France
Everything you need to know about the Tour de France
Add a Comment