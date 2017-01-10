WATCH: This insane rally will make you want to start watching badminton
This is the best sports highlight you'll see all day
Badminton gets a bad rap as a lawn sport played by rich people at Sunday brunch, but when played at high levels it's actually incredibly intense.
Take, for example, this epic rally between Japan and Denmark. Watch this and then tell me you've seen a better sports clip today. Go ahead, I dare you.
I don't know what channel airs professional badminton, but we all need to subscribe immediately.
The rally actually took place on Dec. 14 but, thanks to the magic of Reddit, the clip resurfaced recently and the ripped version has since garnered over a million views.
Now that Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt are (maybe) finished with their Olympic careers, it's time to go full-board onto the badminton bandwagon for 2020. Who's with me?
Wink of the CBS eye to Extra Mustard
Our Latest Stories
-
Carl Edwards won't race in 2017
The winner of 28 career races will shockingly leave the racing world
-
Gottlieb takes Clemson over Alabama
The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning
-
Ric Flair deadlifts 400 lbs. with ease
Diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair
-
WATCH: Gottlieb on hot-button CFB topics
Gottlieb gives his end-of-year college football takes on three hot-button topics
-
Power Rankings: WWE top 10 of 2016
A look back at the year that was in WWE by ranking its best performers
-
'World's Toughest Mudder' is insane
Where getting your nuts crushed is a real concern
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre