WATCH: This insane rally will make you want to start watching badminton

This is the best sports highlight you'll see all day

Badminton gets a bad rap as a lawn sport played by rich people at Sunday brunch, but when played at high levels it's actually incredibly intense.

Take, for example, this epic rally between Japan and Denmark. Watch this and then tell me you've seen a better sports clip today. Go ahead, I dare you.

I don't know what channel airs professional badminton, but we all need to subscribe immediately.

The rally actually took place on Dec. 14 but, thanks to the magic of Reddit, the clip resurfaced recently and the ripped version has since garnered over a million views.

Now that Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt are (maybe) finished with their Olympic careers, it's time to go full-board onto the badminton bandwagon for 2020. Who's with me?

