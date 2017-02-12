Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live stream, start time, card, kickoff show
Here are the best ways to watch the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view streaming live tonight
The SmackDown Live brand did not take much time to put on a pay-per-view after the Royal Rumble with Elimination Chamber continuing the Road to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night from Phoenix.
The action begins with a Kickoff Show at 7 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Three titles will be on the line Sunday -- click here for Elimination Chamber predictions -- with the namesake match headlining the show.
How to watch
Kickoff Show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network
Elimination Chamber -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Elimination Chamber matches
|Participants
|Title
|Stipulation
|John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
|WWE Championship
|Elimination Chamber
|Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
|Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
|Women's Championship
|American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains
|Tag Team Championship
|Turmoil match
|Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
|Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
|Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler
|Handicap match
|Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
|(Kickoff Show)
