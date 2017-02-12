Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live stream, start time, card, kickoff show

Here are the best ways to watch the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view streaming live tonight

The SmackDown Live brand did not take much time to put on a pay-per-view after the Royal Rumble with Elimination Chamber continuing the Road to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night from Phoenix.

The action begins with a Kickoff Show at 7 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Three titles will be on the line Sunday -- click here for Elimination Chamber predictions -- with the namesake match headlining the show.

How to watch

Kickoff Show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network

Elimination Chamber -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Elimination Chamber matches

Participants Title Stipulation
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin WWE Championship Elimination Chamber
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi Women's Championship
American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains Tag Team Championship Turmoil match
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler Handicap match
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Show)
