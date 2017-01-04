WATCH: WWE legend Ric Flair, 67, can still deadlift so much more weight than you

Diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair

Ric Flair is still a Rolex wearin', diamond ring wearin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of a gun. He's also still in damn good shape at age 67, as he decided to show off Wednesday.

Yup, that's "The Nature Boy" deadlifting 400 pounds, staring right into your weak heart and dropping his signature "Wooooo!" after putting the bar down.

The 16-time world heavyweight champion may not be in the ring much these days as he's no longer on-air managing his daughter, Charlotte Flair, the current WWE women's champion. But Natche remains one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, and he's recently worked his way into the world of sports by speaking to various teams during their postseason runs.

So at age 67, Ric Flair continues to prove that, to be the man, wooooo, you gotta beat the man!

