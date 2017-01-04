WATCH: WWE legend Ric Flair, 67, can still deadlift so much more weight than you
Diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair
Ric Flair is still a Rolex wearin', diamond ring wearin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of a gun. He's also still in damn good shape at age 67, as he decided to show off Wednesday.
I.Will.Never.Retire. #17 pic.twitter.com/oZxu1ue5XB— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2017
Yup, that's "The Nature Boy" deadlifting 400 pounds, staring right into your weak heart and dropping his signature "Wooooo!" after putting the bar down.
The 16-time world heavyweight champion may not be in the ring much these days as he's no longer on-air managing his daughter, Charlotte Flair, the current WWE women's champion. But Natche remains one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, and he's recently worked his way into the world of sports by speaking to various teams during their postseason runs.
So at age 67, Ric Flair continues to prove that, to be the man, wooooo, you gotta beat the man!
Our Latest Stories
-
Gottlieb takes Clemson over Alabama
The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning
-
WATCH: Gottlieb on hot-button CFB topics
Gottlieb gives his end-of-year college football takes on three hot-button topics
-
Power Rankings: WWE top 10 of 2016
A look back at the year that was in WWE by ranking its best performers
-
'World's Toughest Mudder' is insane
Where getting your nuts crushed is a real concern
-
Lawsuit claims abuse by MSU doctor
The doctor is also a former physician for USA Gymnastics
-
WATCH: Deer breaks into gym, works out
This deer did not skip leg day
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre