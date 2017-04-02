Watch WWE WrestleMania 33 live stream online, 2017 start time, matches

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The moment wrestling fans wait for all year is finally here as WWE WrestleMania 33 is ready to kick into high gear live on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

With a match card chock full of tremendous bouts and the company’s top stars -- both young and old -- booked for the show, this is looking like a WrestleMania we won’t forget.

The action begins Sunday night live with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 7 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports will cover every aspect of WrestleMania 33 with our live results blog, stories, highlights and much more. Be sure to stay with us throughout the entire show.

Watch WrestleMania 33 live stream

Kickoff Show -- 5 p.m. ET: WWE Network (6 p.m. ET on USA Network)

WrestleMania 33 -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE WrestleMania 33 matches

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H (Non-Sanctioned Match)

Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Carmella vs. vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Natalya

Cruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show): Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Braun Strowman, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler among 30 entrants