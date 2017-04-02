Watch WWE WrestleMania 33 live stream online, 2017 start time, matches
What time does WWE WrestleMania 33 start? Here are the best ways to watch it streaming live tonight
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The moment wrestling fans wait for all year is finally here as WWE WrestleMania 33 is ready to kick into high gear live on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.
With a match card chock full of tremendous bouts and the company’s top stars -- both young and old -- booked for the show, this is looking like a WrestleMania we won’t forget.
The action begins Sunday night live with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 7 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports will cover every aspect of WrestleMania 33 with our live results blog, stories, highlights and much more. Be sure to stay with us throughout the entire show.
Watch WrestleMania 33 live stream
Kickoff Show -- 5 p.m. ET: WWE Network (6 p.m. ET on USA Network)
WrestleMania 33 -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE WrestleMania 33 matches
WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H (Non-Sanctioned Match)
Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Carmella vs. vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Natalya
Cruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show): Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Braun Strowman, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler among 30 entrants
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 results, highlights
Live from Orlando, WrestleMania 33 will be action-packed, and you can keep an eye on it he...
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 predictions, card
Breaking down the WrestleMania 33 card with match predictions and picks for WWE's biggest...
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 card, 2017 matches
The match card for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday looks loaded, but how will it all go down...
-
NXT TakeOver: Orlando results, recap
Three title matches but no title changes made for a unique NXT TakeOver show
-
Angle confident about WWE in-ring return
Angle, 48, stole the show at the WWE Hall of Fame and is confident he'll wrestle again
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 betting odds, picks
Betting odds are out for WrestleMania 33 and there are some good values on these WWE match...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre