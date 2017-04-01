WATCH: WWE WrestleMania 33 set, stage revealed: Stacked rings, insane ramp

Holding WrestleManias in football stadiums has allowed WWE to create some pretty outrageous sets over the years, but this one -- dubbed “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” -- is certainly special.

WWE officially debuted its WrestleMania 33 stage on Friday night via a YouTube video featuring New Day. What it did not show was the rest of the setup, but we have compiled photos and videos from a variety of people -- likely fans and construction workers -- that received sneak peaks and leaked some photos and videos online ahead of the event on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Take a look for yourself.

That is a ring ... on top of the main ring. I can’t imagine it being used in any manner, but you never know.

Yes, that’s a roller coaster, which is rumored to be functional.

And look at this video, which shows an insanely long ramp to the ring that makes me wonder whether WWE is going to go throwback and have something bring them down to the ring ... such as a roller coaster car?

The ramp is absurd.

