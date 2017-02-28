WATCH: WWE's The New Day spoofs massive Oscars mistake live on Raw

WWE Raw featured a fun moment early in its broadcast on Monday

When headline-making stories go down, particularly involving sports or entertainment, WWE usually finds a creative way to weave them into its live television broadcasts. Such was the case on Raw this Monday.

Less than 24 hours after the Oscars closed with an accidental announcement of the wrong “Best Picture” winner, The New Day hit the squared circle to talk some trash ahead of their tag team match Monday night.

The only problem? They mouthed off to the wrong tag team, which found out it not only wasn’t facing The New Day but would instead be in a handicap match against the 7-foot, 383-pound Big Show (who is actually lighter these days, though his new weight is not listed).

While not the funniest moment on WWE television, it was definitely comical and enjoyable, especially for anyone who stayed up late to catch the end of the Oscars on Sunday.

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

