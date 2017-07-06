WATCH: You've seen box jump videos, but probably nothing like this before
5-foot 9-inch Dexton Crutchfield has some serious hops, and even he isn't sure how high he's going
5 feet 9 inches is but a number to Dexton Crutchfield. Crutchfield shared a video on Twitter of him clearing an obstacle of an indeterminate height, but it was definitely stacked taller than him.
Crutchfield's Instagram can be found at Dexton4, and it has all sorts of videos of him jumping legitimately silly heights in various places. Including department stores.
Crutchfield pulls off all kinds of crazy feats with his feet, we're just curious where to get the shoes with springs in them that he must be wearing.
