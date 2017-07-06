WATCH: You've seen box jump videos, but probably nothing like this before

5 feet 9 inches is but a number to Dexton Crutchfield. Crutchfield shared a video on Twitter of him clearing an obstacle of an indeterminate height, but it was definitely stacked taller than him.

Crutchfield's Instagram can be found at Dexton4, and it has all sorts of videos of him jumping legitimately silly heights in various places. Including department stores.

This was 12 feet and some inches maybe higher but I touched it in Slides A post shared by Dexton E. Crutchfield (@dexton4) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Crutchfield pulls off all kinds of crazy feats with his feet, we're just curious where to get the shoes with springs in them that he must be wearing.