Why Doug Gottlieb says Matt Ryan can no longer be called a choker
The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning
Stop calling Matt Ryan a choker. He's not deserving of that label anymore -- until he is again.
Wait, what?
Well, there's at least one person out there that isn't buying Ryan, just 3-4 in the playoffs, as the choker everyone says he is -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, CBS Sports' Doug Gottlieb believes Ryan isn't a choke artist after his historic, MVP-worthy season while leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. But that could all change again on Sunday.
Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.
