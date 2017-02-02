Why Doug Gottlieb says Matt Ryan can no longer be called a choker

Stop calling Matt Ryan a choker. He's not deserving of that label anymore -- until he is again.

Wait, what?

Well, there's at least one person out there that isn't buying Ryan, just 3-4 in the playoffs, as the choker everyone says he is -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, CBS Sports' Doug Gottlieb believes Ryan isn't a choke artist after his historic, MVP-worthy season while leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. But that could all change again on Sunday.

Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.