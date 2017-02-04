Why Doug Gottlieb says the Patriots' Super Bowl dynasty starts with great kickers
The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning
Not Tom Brady. Not Bill Belichick. No, arguably the most important piece of the Patriots' dynasty is great kickers.
Wait, what?
Well, there's at least one person out there that thinks Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski don't get enough credit for New England's remarkable run -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, Doug Gottlieb believes that without two two Hall of Fame-caliber kickers, the Patriots wouldn't be, well, the Patriots.
Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.
