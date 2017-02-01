Why Doug Gottlieb says Tom Brady isn't the greatest, even with Super Bowl win

The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning

If Tom Brady wins a record fifth Super Bowl on Sunday, he's still not the Greatest of All Time when it comes to NFL quarterbacks.

Say what?

Well, there's at least one person out there that isn't buying Brady as the GOAT -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, Doug Gottlieb believes Brady doesn't hold the crown -- even though the numbers back him up.

Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.

