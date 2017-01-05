Why Doug Gottlieb thinks Clemson will beat Alabama for the national title

The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning

If Dabo Swinney goes with the "nobody believes in you" motivation for his Clemson Tigers ahead of Monday's national title rematch with Alabama, he won't be being honest with his players.

There's at least one person out there that's backing the Tigers against the Tide, and he even has his own radio show. That's right, Doug Gottlieb believes Clemson is going to pull off the upset and get revenge on Alabama.

Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

