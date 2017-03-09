Why Duke could make an early exit in the NCAA Tournament
The preseason No. 1 team might not even make it out of the first round
How the mighty have fallen.
Duke was the preseason No. 1 team coming into the 2016-17 college basketball season. Now the Blue Devils are sitting at 24-8 and appear to be in disarray.
You can normally pencil Duke in to make it to at least the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament pretty much every year, but in this Hormel Hot Take, Doug Gottlieb tells you why the Blue Devils may be in line for an early exit this time around.
