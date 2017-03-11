Will a West Coast team win the NCAA basketball national championship?
Is this the year the West finally breaks through?
Is the West Coast the best coast? It’s been 10 years -- an entire decade -- since a college basketball team in the Pacific time zone has made it to the Final Four.
With power teams like Oregon, Gonzaga and UCLA, this could be the year that changes. Doug Gottlieb debates whether this is the year a West Coast team will actually break through and win the NCAA title in this Hormel Hot Take.
